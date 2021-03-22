Del. Brandon Steele, Republican representative to the House of Delegates from Raleigh County who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 – for a second time – told MetroNews: “It’s a real thing. You can get it. Any one of us can get it. It’s not the end of the world. You take your pills. You quarantine. You go on being an American and kicking ass.”
Well, Del. Steele, maybe not for you, but it was the end of the world for six more West Virginians on Sunday as reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources. That runs the state’s fatality count to 2,612, people who, no doubt, would like to be topside of the grave right about now carrying on as they had been before they came down with the disease, were hospitalized and, quite likely, intubated before they drew their last, painful breath. Wasn’t meant to be, though. Same story for 67 former residents of Raleigh County who were claimed by Covid-19.
Turns out, Del. Steele, that it was Covid that did a lot of the butt kicking, here and elsewhere. As of this writing, we’re closing in on 543,000 deaths.
Now we will see how Steele’s cavalier attitude will affect the gears of our state government and the legislative session, which is heading into its final few weeks.
Did Del. Steele infect any other House members in his work last week even though, he admitted, he had been experiencing symptoms midweek? Nonetheless, he worked right through to the weekend, sometimes maskless, even giving a speech to the full House.
If nothing else, Steele has reminded us all that the pandemic is not over, that people are still getting sick and, by reasoning, people are still transmitting the highly infectious disease. Including, perhaps, Steele.
We now know that the UK variant of the virus, a more aggressive mutation, has been identified in a Fayette County person. And our schools, going full bore, are reporting more cases almost every day.
This is a strange group of legislators – many irresponsible – we have elected to represent us.
Gov. Jim Justice is using every opportunity to encourage one and all to get out and get a vaccination, as well he should. That is the prudent advice, the medically sound advice.
“Let’s get everybody in this state vaccinated,” the governor said Monday during his pandemic briefing.
One little problem with that, governor.
As reported by MetroNews, about 30 percent of delegates who had the opportunity to be vaccinated took a pass.
Steele acknowledged that he was among those unvaccinated.
Kids, this is your lesson for the day: If you don’t get vaccinated, you stand the chance of getting infected – maybe even twice. As such, you put at risk the health of everyone around you.
Don’t be a Brandon. Respect your neighbor, wear a mask and get vaccinated.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.