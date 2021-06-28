The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) shared some encouraging news on Monday, noting that active Covid-19 cases in the state had fallen to 1,467 – the lowest that number has been in over a year. You may remember that active cases had topped out just above 29,000 on one day during the bad old days of January.
Also, as noted by The Associated Press, the number of confirmed daily cases for the state has topped 100 just once since May 29 and has poked its head above 50 only once since June 16.
No other way of putting it, that is remarkable statistical progress from where we were during the winter holidays.
Likewise, the number of confirmed hospitalizations, intensive care patients and patients needing ventilator support – related to a Covid infection – are all on downward trajectories, mere fractions of where they all stood the first week of January when an escape route from the pandemic was not obvious.
By all measures, now that more and more people are getting vaccinated, the pandemic seems to be in full-scale retreat.
Here in West Virginia, anyway.
Before we get too far into the weeds of analysis, there were some other pieces of good news on Monday that ought to be shared. First, scientists reported that vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna may protect people against the coronavirus for years – yes, years. No booster shot necessary. And, from a British study, early results suggest that mixing different brands of vaccines can produce a protective immune response against Covid-19.
For any of this to be applicable, folks have to get a vaccination, of course. And on that note, well, it depends on whose stats you trust as to how we are doing as a state and as a country.
On its online database homepage, DHHR statistics say 55.1 percent of the Mountain State’s entire population has had at least one dose of a vaccine, while 45.9 percent is fully vaccinated. Interestingly, if not concerning, The New York Times charts West Virginia at 37 percent totally vaccinated and 43 percent with one shot in the arm. And if you click deeper into the DHHR database and perform some simple calculations, the numbers for the state run 46.5 percent with one shot and 41.4 percent with two.
So, no, not exactly easy to discern where we are with the shots.
But there are some other indicators that give a hint.
At 55 percent, the state would rank 22nd in the U.S., hanging out in the same neighborhood as Wisconsin, Colorado and Minnesota. At 43 percent, the state would cluster with the likes of Georgia, Arkansas and Tennessee – just a stone’s throw from the bottom, also known as Mississippi, at 36 percent.
Across the country, about 66 percent of adults – not counting kids, here – have received at least one shot. Awhile back, President Joe Biden set a goal of reaching 70 percent of adults by July 4, and then admitted last week that we would miss that. Narrowly.
By that standard, West Virginia comes in with a 52 percent vaccination rate – according to The Times – again, rubbing elbows with a whole bunch of southern states.
Why is geography important?
Well, turns out it’s not geography, but – like everything in the world today – politics is coloring the story.
According to New York Times reporting and data analysis, places with the lowest vaccination rates tend to be heavily Republican. In an average U.S. county that voted for Donald Trump, only 34 percent of people are fully vaccinated. In an average county that voted for Joe Biden, the share is 45 percent.
Why is that important to note? Well, as you all know, West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for Trump in both 2020 and 2016.
Missouri did, too, though not by the same margins. And over the past week, the Show Me State has reported more new Covid cases per capita than any other state. Those new cases? Concentrated in rural areas that have low vaccination rates.
Yes, the number of new cases has begun to rise in Trump counties.
Here is the take-away – for me, anyway: The pandemic is not over but I celebrate that two close friends who had been holding out for their own reasons have gone ahead recently – one on Monday – and rolled up their sleeves. One shot down, one shot to go.
Meanwhile, Covid remains a serious threat to unvaccinated adults, especially those middle-aged or older in places that have low vaccination rates.
Sound like anyone you know?
