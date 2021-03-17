On Monday night, unpacking the NCAA women’s bracket, I was thinking about this bit of news: The coach for the UConn women’s basketball team, Geno Auriemma, had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Following CDC guidelines, he will isolate for 10 days. He won’t be able to rejoin his team until after the second round game, if the Huskies, one of four No. 1 seeds in the tourney, advance beyond the first round game on Sunday, which they are prohibitive favorites to do.
Side note: The WVU women are a No. 4 seed. To get to the Final Four, they will probably need to beat No. 1 seed South Carolina and then – again, probably, because nothing is certain in life but death, taxes and upsets in the NCAA tournament – No. 2 seed Maryland. That is a tough tournament trail to travel.
More important than all of that, the news about Auriemma let’s you know that the virus remains among us and doing damage. The New York Times reported that there were at least 572 new coronavirus deaths and 38,034 new cases on Sunday. Both of those numbers are down considerably since hitting highs in early January.
But still, no matter how tightly we wrap people, players and coaches in bubbles of protection, Covid can find the weakness in our defense, penetrate and score. And on that note we urge you all to get vaccinated and keep your masks on – covering both nose and mouth.
Coach is 67. We wish him a speedy recovery.
● ● ●
Way back in 1958, the voters of West Virginia amended the state constitution to assign supervision of the schools to the State Board of Education. The amendment was a step to provide our state’s schools with a governance model that was thoughtful, managed by a diverse group of experts, and – here is the important part – immune from the color of political influence. The good people of the state recognized the wisdom of all of that and voted their collective stamp of approval.
Well, so much for that quaint notion, mom and dad.
The GOP Legislature in Charleston is getting behind a joint resolution that would subject the rule-making authority of the State Board to the legislative process.
Yes, they think that injecting politics into the process will make the machinery run friction free.
I’m not even sure where to start, but let’s consider this: If this resolution succeeds, the State Board would not only lose its independence, but its ability to respond in a timely manner to the needs of teachers, students and staff throughout the school calendar year when you know, the Legislature is not in session. Do we really want decisions affecting daily classroom life to be in the hands of politicians who meet a few times a year rather than education experts who are there every day? Do we want the structured learning landscape to change here in West Virginia with every political breeze and sneeze?
Of course we don’t.
So why is this particular Legislature, with GOP owning supermajorities in both chambers, so keen on centralizing power rather than letting the experts on a state and local school boards across the map have their say?
Why all the micromanaging and meddling all of a sudden?
Why all of the autocracy?
As you may remember, the House has approved a bill to keep municipal and county governments from banning straws, food and drink containers – even though there is no such movement afoot in the state – because, well, apparently they think they know better than locally elected officials out here on the ground.
This, too: The State Senate has passed a bill, despite medical expert testimony to the contrary, that would, without exaggeration, cripple if not eliminate all harm reduction programs.
Why is this legislative body so resistant to knowlegde, to science, to experts in their chosen fields?
Why are they getting so lathered up about controling every last lever of life here in the Mountain State?
Remember, this is the Republican controlled Legislature that is proposing the establishment of an intermediate court of appeals – i.e. more government.
Is this the new Republican brand?