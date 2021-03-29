A fourth surge of Covid-19 infections? Not exactly what we had planned for a spring break or Easter Sunday, now, is it?
But it is possible, says Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who, as The Associated Press reported, grew emotional during a virtual White House health briefing, reflecting on her experience treating Covid-19 patients – all alone at the end of their lives.
“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope,” she said. “But right now, I’m scared.”
Believe what you will, as you have, but this is one of our nation’s top scientists who reports a feeling of “impending doom.” We can see the numbers here in West Virginia, too. After a long retreat, they are once again on the rise.
Current active cases on Sunday were at 6,262 in the Department of Health and Human Resources Monday report.
The previous Sunday? 5,600.
And on March 14, two Sundays ago? 5,214.
All of that is a far cry from the 29,357 active cases reported at the state’s high tide mark on Jan. 10 in the midst of a Covid storm – officially, the third spike – whose effects we previously had not known.
But the daily positive test rate jumped above 5.0 percent in the Monday report, only the second time in the last month that has happened. There were 222 patients hospitalized for Covid-19 on Sunday, 83 of whom were in intensive care. Both of those numbers were up from two weeks ago.
No official has said just yet that we are going back to those bad old days of early January, but no one has said that we are not. What they are saying is that we should be prudent and patient.
Nationally, confirmed cases of the virus by Sunday were up about 10 percent week over week, to about 60,000 cases per day, the CDC reported, with both hospitalizations and deaths ticking up as well. That average is right about where we were in late October before the triple holiday surge of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s took us to an average of 257,616 new cases a day shortly after the turn of the new year with a one-day high of 300,660 on Jan. 8.
Yes, early January was a mess, nationally and here at home in the holler.
Straight ahead? Easter Sunday, complete with traveling, congregating, singing, sharing crowded spaces and the heightened probability of spreading a highly contagious virus.
Walensky warned that the U.S. could follow European countries into another spike in cases and suffer needless deaths.
“We’ve seen surges after every single holiday,” she said. “Please limit travel to essential travel for the time being.”
All of this anxiety came raining down on a terrible anniversary for the state. One year ago Monday, West Virginia recorded its first death from Covid-19. Viola York Horton, 88, of Fairmont died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was the first of 2,638 victims of this dreaded disease. Just as the sun will rise tomorrow, there will be more. Maybe someone you know. Maybe a family member or a close friend.
But we do have the means to ameliorate the icy reach of this disease – and there is nothing new or magical about the science. Wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands and, if your medical history permits, get vaccinated.
Oh, yeah, Opening Day of the baseball season is Thursday – a national holiday around this household. I have it on the best of authorities that the pennant chase ahead will be well worth the discipline of keeping Covid hung up on the bases.
Hope to see you at the park this summer, cheering for anybody but the Dodgers.
J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
