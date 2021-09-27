In the midst of a pandemic that has lasted more than a year and a half, a scourge that appears to have no lack of surge potential for creating additional hospital havoc and funerals in the winter months ahead, do we collectively have the time, the capacity and the sustainable interest to pay attention to any one of a whole host of other vexing problems leaning hard against humanity?
Or has Covid-19 simply drained whatever energies and care we may harbor to find solutions beneficial to the country?
Immigration, anyone? Climate change? Infrastructure, hard and soft? Drug addiction? And paying the tab on all that we have ordered, past and present?
Seems safe to say that we are drifting, that as a state we have lost all interest in building a consensus to battle Covid and attempt mitigation strategies to slow the transmission of a deadly disease.
Less than half of the state’s population has been vaccinated and not even the governor can summon the temerity to issue a mask mandate for all state schools, turning what should be a simple, reasonable and rational public health directive into a political minefield for county health departments and school boards to traverse.
Nationally, evidence of tribalism and division creates daily headlines. Even as I write on Monday night, Senate Republicans have blocked a spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown later this week and a federal debt default next month. Now, our nation moves closer to the brink of a fiscal crisis. Raising the debt limit, at one time, was a perfunctory act by levelheaded people on both sides of the aisle whom we elected to represent our best interests. Now, it’s all about scoring political points, satiating the more extreme ends of the party and not about keeping our nation’s fiscal house in order.
Clearly, we are retreating from a common concern for the health of our economy and the general welfare of our nation. At one time we believed in all for one and one for all and E pluribus unum – out of many, one. Now, it’s only as good as what you can get for yourself.
Other smoldering issues? How many around these hills and hollows are all that invested in what is and is not happening at our nation’s border with Mexico? Immigration has been a mess in this country for decades, even before 1986 when President Ronald Reagan, a Republican lest anyone forget, signed a sweeping immigration reform bill into law. It was billed and sold as a crackdown – which always plays well in GOP gatherings.
But the most remarkable outcome of that rather progressive piece of legislation was that any immigrant who had entered the country before 1982 would be eligible for amnesty.
Former Wyoming Sen. Alan K. Simpson, yet another conservative Republican, said this about the amnesty provision: “It’s not perfect, but 2.9 million people came forward. If you can bring one person out of an exploited relationship, that’s good enough for me.”
Now? Just last week a video was released showing mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents chasing and whipping Haitian migrants trying to cross the Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas.
Where is our humanity? And yet that horrifying image, in many ways, is who and what we are becoming as a country.
Bringing it back home, the Mercer County Health Department announced last week that it is ending its needle exchange program because regulations written by Republican legislators make it too restrictive, exceeding the capacities of a small staff already overwhelmed by Covid cases.
And that was all by design.
Senate Bill 334, passed this past spring, established a cumbersome licensing process to crush any attempt by any entity wanting to run a needle exchange program and, simultaneously, keep bloodborne diseases like HIV and hepatitis C from spreading via shared contaminated needles.
Health Department Administrator Roger Topping, as reported by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, showed board members a list of nearly 50 requirements to be approved for a harm reduction program. No way, no how could the county’s health department comply.
Now, Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett has told MetroNews that he has no doubts that there will be an increase of hepatitis C and HIV cases in the county.
And that is where we are as a state – in a measurable deficit of compassion.
“If you don’t have these programs in place, you cannot effectively stop the spread when you’re having dirty needles and using. Because we have a society of addiction,” Puckett said. “You have to be able to help stop, mitigate the problems so then you can help stop the addiction.”
In early August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a set of recommendations for Kanawha County, which was experiencing the “most concerning” HIV outbreak in the nation, according to the CDC. Tops on the list of recommendations? “Work to expand and improve access to sterile syringes, testing and treatment.”
Oh, and those forest fires out West that started last spring?
Still burning – like so much across our country.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.