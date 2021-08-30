As an Iowa farmboy, I never had much practical reason to be all that concerned about hurricanes. I mean, the Hawkeye State was – and meteorological history will prove me correct on this – a relatively hurricane-free zone.
Tornadoes? Now that’s another matter. Our family farm, sitting in the wide open spaces of the western part of the state, was just a little too close for comfort to that scratch of ground in Kansas where Dorothy Gale had her hands full with a fairly feisty storm – even if it was all just a movie made from American author L. Frank Baum’s active imagination. I mean, I never saw any flying monkeys, thankfully, but there was many a dark and stormy night in Iowa when I swear I heard locomotive trains – what everyone says twisters sound like – barreling down the tracks, headed right for our little house on the prairie.
And that was my imagination at work.
So, leave it to me, newly married at the time and wanting to climb the newspaper career ladder, to leave the Great Plains and move to North Carolina, a prime summertime target for tropical storms.
The wife and I rented a place in Raleigh, capital city and home to the News & Observer (aka Nuisance and Disturber). We would stay put just long enough to save some money, have a baby and put a down payment on a home – in Durham, it turned out.
We made our trips to the beach and to the mountains for quick three-day weekends when time and my schedule allowed, so I knew that Raleigh was not like Wilmington, sticking its nose out into the ocean air, just begging to be punched by a wayward summer storm.
As an outsider newspaper guy, I watched with some degree of detached bemusement as the newsroom busy bees would get all cranked up whenever a tropical storm was brewing off in the Atlantic, throwing head fakes north and west, keeping everyone guessing as to its path, morphing into a full-fledged hurricane. Or not.
I remember thinking, hey, we were in the Triangle, the hub of the state that claimed Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, a couple of hours from the coast. Hurricanes, I reasoned, moved glacially slow. Plenty of time to plan and prepare and hunker down, if that’s what it took.
And then Hurricane Fran taught me a lesson in respect.
Twenty-five years ago next week, Fran came ashore near Cape Fear with estimated sustained winds around 115 mph – nothing like the winds that wracked New Orleans this weekend, but gusts reached up to 137 mph in Wilmington, where three out of every four homes sustained some type of damage.
As happens with most storms, it lost some of its vim and vigor when it moved inland, weakening as it jumped on Interstate 40 and headed toward Raleigh.
Still, as I worked the front page of the next day’s edition, I thought, “This thing is going to be a heavy rain by the time it wrings itself out.”
As the outer bands of the storm made their presence known, I called the wife in Durham and suggested that she and the kid, our first, might want to build a comfy retreat in the hallway of our small home – a place, the only place, where there were no windows.
The work became more feverish as we raced against a possible power outage. Deadlines were advanced. Finish what you had in front of you and send. We did.
And just as the presses started rolling, the lights went out. There would be no newspaper delivered in the Triangle the next morning. But then, there were other, greater concerns.
Fran cut electricity to as many as 1.7 million North Carolinians, nine inches of rain would fall that night in Raleigh and it would be days before the power came back on in Durham. Travel was near impossible in and around the Triangle so after riding out the storm in a hotel near the paper, I simply went back to work the next day, hoping and praying the family was safe. There was no way to know. These were the days before cellphones.
When Fran exhausted itself, 26 people had died (14 in North Carolina) and more than $1 billion worth of property had been destroyed.
In Durham, hundreds of tall, skinny pine trees had been toppled by the winds in our neighborhood alone, but not a one landed on my family’s head.
I was never so happy and thankful to get home later that second day, after the paper had been put to bed. By the glow of candle light, my new family was a sight to behold.
