There is nothing quite as sobering as hearing a highly respected doctor say, “Our hospital is at capacity.”
In other words, no room at the inn no matter your emergency.
Heart attack? Stroke? Trauma from a car accident? There may not be a bed for you, and even if there were, there may not be enough staff on hand to fix what is suddenly broken.
Yes, put that way, it grabs your attention. Or at least it should.
But that is exactly what Dr. Bridgett Morrison had to say last Friday at a press conference just outside the front doors of the Greenbrier County Health Department’s offices in Rainelle. And while the traffic on northbound 219 was heavy and loud, even a guy with hearing problems heard that.
Likewise, when you read that State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad says the state is experiencing such a high rate of community Covid transmission that contact tracing is, essentially, impossible. Yeah, that turns your head as well.
But as we spiral further from the gravitational center of reason here in the southern and rural reaches of West Virginia – as we are across the country – and deeper into the abyss of a dark and unrelenting pandemic that feeds off ignorance, impatience, misinformation, selfishness and medical quackery that offers up a horse dewormer as a cure for Covid, I become less certain that there is an off ramp coming any time soon.
For whatever reason, we can’t stand the facts.
Or, as Dr. Morrison says, “People need to start looking at the stats, looking and following the science. You need to start following what is evidence-based and look at reputable sources.”
In this tiny state, 3,148 lives have perished to this highly infectious disease. And now, with the more aggressive and contagious Delta variant slashing through the population, the state’s daily positive test and infection rates, hospitalizations, active cases and the number of people who are on mechanical assisted breathing because their lungs are too weak to do the work themselves, all of that has jumped back toward if not already past the pandemic highs of last winter – before vaccines were widely distributed.
And now, because not enough people have been convinced to roll up a sleeve to get their dose of medicine, trendlines are headed nearly straight up.
As Gov. Jim Justice said Monday, more people – our neighbors – are bound to die and rougher days are still ahead.
Given that the state has but 51.1 percent of its population fully vaccinated, given our apparent aversion to wearing protective cloth masks, who among us is surprised that schools are struggling to stay open? Gov. Jim Justice reported Monday during a Labor Day press briefing that there were 59 current outbreaks in schools across 26 counties. Nineteen schools have put the brakes on in-person learning entirely for now and 30 counties – not waiting on the governor to issue a statewide executive order – have declared a mask mandate.
In Fayette County schools, 788 students have been forced into quarantine since the beginning of the school year because they had been exposed to someone who tested positive for the highly infectious disease.
In Raleigh County schools, the number is 1,509 students in quarantine at one time or another over the course of the first 14 school days of the academic calendar.
Yes, on average, more than 100 students a day.
And, yet, it seems so out of character for West Virginians to be OK with that, to be nonchalant about the potential of Covid to do serious damage to vulnerable populations, including our children.
Dr. Morrison talked about that last Friday, trying to summon our better angels in response to this pandemic, recalling heroic community efforts following the devastating floods of 2016 that killed 23 people in our state and laid waste to homes and businesses across her county.
“Why can’t we do that now?” she asked.
What if the polio vaccine had not come along until now instead of the mid-1950s? What would our collective response be? And what would be the likelihood of eradicating it from the U.S. now as it was then?
I am certain we have not reached our capacity to care for one another. We just may need a couple more expert hands to fix what is broken.
— J. Damon Cain is the executive editor of The Register-Herald.