Well, that was quick.
Mask mandates are becoming the rage again as Covid-19 – especially its Delta variant – races across mostly unvaccinated populations countrywide. Masks are required now, for instance, if you head out in our nation’s capital, Los Angeles County, anywhere in Louisiana, San Francisco and several other Northern California counties. There will be more municipalities, more counties and more states following suit in the days ahead as the situation on the ground worsens.
And it will grow more desperate despite 70 percent of the U.S. adult population having received at least one dose by Monday morning. While there is renewed urgency among many to finally roll up a sleeve in the names of doing the right thing, self-preservation and public health – eight frigging months after the nation had vaccines available – the hesitancy is what, literally, is killing us now; 310 was the daily average for U.S. Covid deaths on Monday, a 14 percent rise over the previous 14 days. Once that Delta fire started burning, there was no way to effectively shut it down in a hurry. Now, it will just burn itself out – as long as the powers that be and the people do not take mitigating measures.
Like, you know, issuing a mandate or taking it upon themselves to wear a mask.
I bumped into the D.C. mask mandate while taking a bit of a break with my significnt other to catch a Nationals’ game, visit the National Portrait Gallery, go for a swim and stop by the MLK, FDR and Jefferson memorials along the national mall.
Throughout the city we saw folks – usually lower-wage workers in the service industry – wearing masks, and we would do the same if the spaces became a little tight, a little crowded, or just when it seemed appropriate.
The D.C. mandate – for indoor spaces only – went into effect on Saturday though cabbies had been kindly asking their passengers to mask up in advance of the mayor’s decree. And why not. The whole lot of humanity – vaccinated and not, carriers and targets – hail rides to and from the three international airports here, the ball park, restaurants, the wharf, the national mall, various theaters, and those expenseive shopping and dining excursions into tony Georgetown.
D.C. is the very definition of an international city with folks from all around the globe, in every make and model, mixing here for business, culture, socializing and politics.
Of course this is a city the variant Delta would ravage if left unchecked.
In West Virginia on Monday, the daily positive test rate hit 6.41 percent – the third day in the past week that it has been above 6 – and a far cry from one month earlier when the rate was threatening to drop below 1 percent.
Also on Monday, the number of active cases rose to 2,480. A month ago, that number had dropped below 1,000.
Go ahead, take a look at the Department of Health and Human Resources’ online database – and the color-coded state map – and just try to find a silver lining.
Ain’t one.
Hospitalizations, intensive care unit patients and intubations are all up threefold – in the last month. Once again, the state has red counties – the highest color category for the transmission of the virus – and down here in southern West Virginia we have oranges and yellows mixed in.
This month, the kids are supposed to go back to school, but that map is sending smoke signals.
Later this week, Gov. Jim Justice will hold yet another pandemic press briefing and, if the past is telling, will say something similar to what he said last Thursday when he promised that “we’re going to get out ahead of it. We’ve got to do something, and that’s all there is to it.”
Since then, all statistics associated with Covid-19 in West Virginia have deteriorated.
The governor has simply allowed the fire to burn.
