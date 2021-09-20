I always assumed that whatever aptitude I may have had with computing advanced math problems in high school, well, those brain cells came from my grandfather on my Dad’s side of the family – Grandpa Everett, who graduated with an engineering degree from “that other school” in Iowa up in Ames and who famously did not get along with his son, my Dad, Jack. The less said about that whole sorry affair the better, but just know that while we lived in the same small, dusty farm town of Bagley, population 350 counting cats and dogs, I did not know he was my gramps until I was in high school.
True story. The animus ran deep between the two men, father and son, and everybody in town knew it – well, everyone except the Cain kids. Back in the day, some things were just better left unsaid, kept a secret.
So it should not come as a suprise to anyone, and certainly it did not, that when it came time for Dad to pick a college – this was after he had served in the Navy during World War II – he chose the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
That other school in Ames? Not. A. Chance.
As such, we – the Jack Cain family – were Hawkeyes, officially confirmed, I suspect, when Kevin, my oldest brother, matriculated not to “that other school” that was less than an hour’s drive from our backyard, but to the U of I, a three-hour trip to the east.
It was about that time – I was in junior high – that I started thinking about college. Hitting Iowa City on a couple of football Saturdays certainly made campus life appear more appealing than baling hay, shelling corn or watching the grass grow in Bagley.
But the source of inspiration, counsel and care that helped shape my life back in those days, well, it did not come from my Dad or my brothers – and certainly not my grandfather, just a guy whom I barely knew.
It was Alyce, my Mom.
She never had a chance to go to college, though – family lore has it – a couple of schools wanted her to come play basketball for them. What she told us she wanted was to go to a highly regarded business school in Des Moines, the capital city, which may as well have been on the other side of the moon. Her Dad, William “Billy” Moylan, had lost his farm in the Great Depresssion and then lost his life on wintry roads in Mom’s senior year in high school. Her mom, a simple but stern woman who cared for a partially handicapped son, earned pennies cleaning the local Catholic Church. Mom, after high school graduation, stayed home to work a couple of different jobs to contribute what she could.
Well, shortly after the war, Jack and Alyce started taking notice of one another, and then Mom visited Jack in Iowa City and, wouldn’t you know it, one thing led to another and Dad had to pack his college plans away, come home and raise a family. But whatever the circumstances, Mom never, ever, hung her head and was rarely if ever deterred.
I have been thinking about her a lot these past few weeks. She died from a massive stroke 20 years ago this past January, and while I got to whisper a few self-reassuring sentiments into her ear while machines kept her heart beating, it has been her voice that resonates with me to this day – mostly, encouragement to pass along to my kids, her grandchildren.
This Sunday, we deliver our annual Yearbook, special sections brimming with stories that attempt to capture a sense of where we are as a region. This year, we focus on some of the women who are shaping life and the economy here in southern West Virginia. Truly, their stories are both inspirational and instructive.
And in those tones, I hear some of what my mother accomplished in her short life – first as a mom, then as a farm wife, and, in succession, a school secretary, a school board member and then the school board president – all without the college diploma.
Mom taught me, by imperfect example, that no matter how life might be delayed, no matter the detours, better roads lie ahead. Stay with it, pursue your passions and stand strong for what you believe, she tells me to this day.
Oh, and never, ever, God forbid, send my grandchildren to “that other school.”
She would be pleased to know, I believe, that our first born, a girl, graduated with honors from the U of I – in business, no less.
So, maybe my math brain did not come from an engineer after all, but rather from a woman who kept pushing forward.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. Email dcain@register-herald.com.