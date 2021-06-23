If you were in the camp that thought a long pandemic stay-at-home was just the thing to get couples to hunker down and, um, create babies, well, no, that did not happen last year.
In fact, just the opposite phenomenon, according to federal government figures released Wednesday.
Births were down in 2020, more so at the end of the year when babies conceived at the front end of the pandemic – when all nonessential workers were told to stay at home to slow the transmission of Covid-19 – would have been squirming and squealing for momma’s milk and posing, unbeknownst to them, near the Christmas tree for a bazillion Facebook posts.
The stats do not lie. The number of births in the U.S. last year was just a tad more than 3.61 million, down 4 percent from the year prior when there were 3.75 million births, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Birth rates declined for women in all age groups, 15 to 44, and dropped an encouraging 8 percent for teenagers aged 15 to 19.
And that makes it six years in a row that the nation’s birthrate has fallen, accelerating a trend among American women of delaying pregnancy.
We might be a little too predisposed to think that with the uncertainty in the world that of course women were delaying pregnancy. But there is evidence to suggest that the birthrate is falling fastest in places with the greatest job opportunities and growth, too — where women have more motivation to wait.
In West Virginia, the story has sharper edges. In 2019, 17,994 births. Last year? 17,159. That is a drop of 4.6 percent.
With low birth rates, a disproportionate share of elderly residents, and higher-than-normal death rates across multiple age groups, the state has been the petri dish of a natural population decline: Over the past several years, deaths have outnumbered births.
Remember, West Virginia lost a higher percentage of its residents in the past decade than any other state in the nation, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report released earlier this year. From 2010 to 2020, the population dropped 3.2 percent or about 59,000 people, the report said.
Exacerbating this deterioration of population growth are outmigration trends spurred by the state’s poor economic performance. As pointed out in WVU’s Economic Outlook 2020-2024, “net migration flows have accounted for an increasing share of the state’s population declines.”
Yes, more people are moving out than moving in. According to The Associated Press, common themes for leaving were a lack of opportunity, low pay, not enough to do, a political climate that some found oppressive, and poor cellphone and internet service.
But over the past decade, the stats also say that more women of all social classes are putting greater emphasis on career and education, delaying parenthood not just here in the Mountain State but across the country.
This, too, is not new. Since 2007, the birthrate for Raleigh County women, aged 15-44, was off 13 percent. But that came after a decade, 1996-2007, when the birthrate was comparatively soaring at 31 percent.
Clearly, more women are asserting themselves now, saying they and no one else are in control of their bodies and they will decide when, if ever, to start a family.
Let’s end today with a clear signal that democracy isn’t about to give up its seat to unbridled authoritarianism.
A committee led by Michigan Republicans on Wednesday published a 55-page report that examined myriad false claims about the 2020 election from supporters of former president Donald Trump and said, unanimously and unambiguously, balderdash! The authors – three Republicans and one Democrat – focused on the vote in Michigan, but they also exposed falsehoods, shall we say, perpetuated about the vote-counting process in Georgia.
Ah, the whiff of democracy coming from the Independence Day grill is strong and sweet.
