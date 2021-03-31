If polling wasn’t looking good enough for President Joe Biden, much to the chagrin of the GOP, now the Republicans have this to contend with: a rosy and rapid reboot to the economy, and a population that is showing up for vaccinations and optimistic about where the country is headed – on multiple fronts.
Competency in the White House matters – and people are taking notice.
An overwhelming majority of Americans is giving two thumbs up to the president’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and his administration’s handling of vaccine distribution, an ABC News/Ipsos poll shows.
The poll, released Sunday, showed that 75 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s pandemic response; 72 percent of respondents approved of the administration’s handling of vaccine distribution, too.
Sixty percent of those polled also approved of his handling of the nation’s economic recovery.
A different poll, this one coming Monday from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found much the same – with an uptick following passage of the $1.9 trillion relief bill.
Optimism is in the air, and it is catching.
Still, for all the warm and fuzzy feelings on two important points, the public has been less than impressed with the president’s response to gun control and immigration.
But then, the president and his team have been laser focused on the pandemic and the economy through the two months since his inauguration, plotting a more deliberate path forward on other matters – especially on immigration where Vice President Kamala Harris is now engaging leaders of Central American countries about how to stem the flow of their citizens northward.
That is a Gordian knot that will take diplomacy, smarts and patience to unravel. Yes, immigration remains a mess.
But if the president’s approach to his first few weeks in office was not clear, he made it so Wednesday when he announced his ambitious and expensive plan to address the country’s failing infrastructure, yet another run at the economy and a play for the future that includes a shift away from fossil fuels.
How Americans respond to that, we will know soon enough. For starters, though, the president was catching some flak for whether all the spending in the plan was needed, whether tax increases on corporations were excessive and whether the price tag – a cool $2.6 trillion – wasn’t fiscally irresponsible, especially with our nation’s debt nearing unprecedented levels.
The proprosed corporate tax hike would push the rate to 28 percent. It stood at 35 percent before President Trump and the GOP cut it – generously so to 21 percent – back in 2017.
And the argument can be made that outdated infrastructure – in the name of roads and bridges – is but one obvious investment that has been ignored for decades, and that strategic and progressive investments are needed now to build an economy for a cleaner and more responsible future, and that would certainly include electric-vehicle charging stations and high-speed broadband, and even child care, better equipped schools and more investment in clean energy research.
For his part, Biden was unapologetic.
“It’s going to create the strongest, most resilient, innovative economy in the world. It’s not a plan that tinkers around the edges. It’s a once-in-a-generation investment in America unlike anything we’ve seen or done since we built the interstate highway system.”
If the public reacts favorably, if it becomes taken with the possibilities of what Biden has laid out, if they see that corporate taxes are not onerous at 28 percent, that this is a plan that invests in the middle class and low-income households – and isn’t that notion long overdue – then it just may have a chance.
Stay tuned.