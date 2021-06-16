Well, you never want to say it’s over before it’s over.
Less than two weeks after he wrote an Op-Ed for The Charleston Gazette-Mail carrying a headline that read, “Why I’m voting against the For the People Act,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday did a reverse pivot and released a comprehensive list of provisions that he wants included in the bill before he throws his considerable political heft, and the upper chamber’s 50th vote, behind it.
Perhaps he was persuaded by some 300 people who marched on his Charleston office on Tuesday, demanding that he reverse his position on voting rights and on a $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill that would do much to lift people in this state out of poverty.
Perhaps he got a glimpse of a credible mid-May poll by Global Strategy Group and ALG Research that showed 79 percent of likely voters in his home state – including 76 percent of registered GOP voters – who support the For the People Act.
Perhaps it was pressure from his colleague, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is vowing to hold a vote on the bill in June no matter what.
“We have to get it done,” Schumer has said.
Well, maybe.
As it is, the 800-page bill would affect nearly every aspect of voting and elections in the United States. Its provisions include 15 days of early voting, same-day registration and limiting the ability of states to curb the use of mail voting and ballot boxes. It would rewrite federal campaign finance rules and establish nonpartisan redistricting commissions to end partisan gerrymandering.
Manchin’s list of must-haves was an impressive, encouraging and surprising list of provisions.
On the big-ticket items the Democrats are asking for, he is against public financing of elections and the prohibition on all voter identification laws. On the other hand, he is backing many other planks that may surprise fellow Democrats. He supports statutory expansion of early and mail-in voting. That in itself would turn back dozens of voting restriction laws that have passed or are nearing passage in Republican legislatures in big, important swing states.
Manchin wants Election Day to be a public holiday. He wants at least 15 consecutive days of early voting, including two weekends. He wants a ban on partisan gerrymandering and the use of computer models to shape and fit House districts to a candidate’s political party. He believes there should be a requirement that states send mail-in absentee ballots to eligible voters if they are unable to vote in person.
On ethics, Manchin defends and supports several of the Democrats’ efforts to require the mandatory release of presidential and vice-presidential tax returns and the divestiture of all presidential business and financial interests within 30 days of taking office.
Regarding campaign finance, Manchin’s wish list is not as far-reaching as those in the Democratic bill, but – and this is powerful stuff – he would mandate disclosure of donors to “dark money” political committees. He also wants stronger rules to identify who is paying for social media political campaign advertising.
Taken together, Manchin’s proposals – experts and analysts are saying – would significantly expand voting rights, perhaps becoming as important as the Voting Rights Act, itself, in 1965.
But as long as 10 Republicans are needed to break a filibuster to pave the way, the Manchin version will have no chance of passage.
Unless he changes horses and direction in midstream, unless he comes to the realization that strengthening our tenuous hold on democracy is far more important than defending some principled stand on an ancient rule on how the Senate conducts its business, Manchin’s legacy may be of a stubborn fella who could not find the temerity to stand for the promise and the freedoms of our democracy.
If the filibuster remains, Manchin’s announcement on Wednesday will be regarded as just a small, inconsequential act, detritus littering the hallways of good intentions.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.