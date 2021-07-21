“Please take Covid seriously. I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more death. ... I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination.”
Go ahead, take a wild guess as to whom said that recently, and your next 100 guesses do not count.
No, it was not me, Dr. Anthony Fauci or President Joe Biden – though we and most all epidemiologists, virologists and your family doctor have been saying all along that folks ought to get inoculated for the good of the nation’s public health and, well, to improve most every other facet of a life that has been put on the back shelf for way too long.
But that capitulation comes courtesy of Fox News’ Sean Hannity, a far right conservative commenter and President Trump lead cheerleader who once called the pandemic a hoax. Not that we didn’t already know to take anything that man says with a sizable grain of salt – like on the order of a salt lick.
But why now, nearly 610,000 U.S. deaths later?
Well, I am not going to waste much time, if any at all, taking a dive into shallow waters trying to figure out Sean Hannity’s mindset. I mean, for him, it’s all about preaching to the choir, keeping folks in the echo chamber of popular conservative thinking satiated and nodding yes. As best as I can figure, this is about TV ratings and not betraying but rather placating Donald Trump – the former commander in chief and his best buddy in the whole wide world. That’s about it. An inch deep and miles wide.
But that is the whole shtick at Fox. Has been for awhile after it got put on performance steroids when Trump showed up with his self-indulgent and autocratic brand of populist politics.
A year ago February, the pandemic was just beginning to show the tip of its pointy little head, and that’s when the president was saying the virus was just going to disappear, like magic, and we would have zero cases before we knew it.
He said something along those lines like 40 times. In public. It’s all on video if you want to Google it.
Hannity, too, was in the same boat, but he wasn’t the only one at Fox peddling misleading information.
“This is yet another attempt to impeach the president,” said Fox Business host Trish Regan on March 9 of last year.
“At worst – worst case scenario – it could be the flu,” said Fox News medical correspondent Marc Siegel, a physician, on March 6.
“All the talk about coronavirus being so much more deadly (than the flu) doesn’t reflect reality,” said Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on March 7.
And then the master of ceremonies, Hannity (who had said he ever called the pandemic a hoax): “They’re scaring the living hell out of people and I see it again as like, ‘Oh, let’s bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.’ ”
Yes, he said that. A hoax.
And you can’t dress that up any other way.
But why backtrack now?
Could it possibly have anything to do with the number of Delta variant cases spiking among the unvaccinated to rates in that socio-political subgroup that match the bad old days of January?
And exactly who are those folks who have not rolled up a sleeve? Well, yes, Fox viewers would fit that demographic.
You don’t supposed the newly infected – some in the hospital, some in intensive care units, some intubated, some taking their last breaths – are wondering who fed them the bad information.
Or maybe they heard Dr. Brytney Cobia of Birmingham, Alabama, who talked with AL.com for a story this week. Here is what she wrote on her Facebook page that was quoted in the story: “I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious Covid infections. One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”
Maybe Hannity heard that. Maybe that touched some remaining nerve of humanity.
Or maybe, just maybe, it really is too late for some.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.