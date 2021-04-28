Putting his stamp of approval on discrimination against kids who just want to suit up for the home team and play a little ball, Gov. Jim Justice signed House Bill 3293 into law on Wednesday, banning transgender girls and women from participating in sports at the elementary, secondary or post-secondary level consistent with their gender identity.
As a coach, the governor should know better and stand as a champion for kids – all kids of a state he was handed the reins to govern – who want to be treated just like their classmates. No better. No worse. No different. The same.
Because he hasn’t wrapped his head around the fairly simple principles of that fairness doctrine, because he now stands with politicians who have chosen to bully some of the most vulnerable people in society, he should turn in his coach’s whistle and stick to his day job.
Hey, maybe the Greenbrier County School Board, which should be standing in support of all children, too, can help Coach Justice with that decision. Or maybe they are too beholden to the guy who owns The Greenbrier resort, an economic engine in that corner of the state, and his benevolence that has handed out a patronage job or two.
No matter.
The ink of his signed signature is now dry and, we suspect, this law will be tested in the courts in the coming years. Well, it will go down in flames because this is America, a place and an ideal where all people are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Yes, transgender children have a right to their happiness, too, and the arc of justice, ultimately, will bend in their favor. Big Jim is on the wrong side of history.
And that won’t wash – along with the ink that tattoos the governor’s legacy and the state’s image. This goes above and beyond what had been Justice’s absolute worst moment in a similar matter, calling members of the Woodrow Wilson High School girls’ basketball team – most of who were Black – a bunch of “thugs” last year.
As for the state being a desirable place to settle, this follows pretty hard on the heels of news that the population fell 3.2 percent the past decade, the most of any state, and drug overdose deaths set yet another record. Not exactly the best advertising and marketing, is it.
Clearly, there is a real lack of confidence among our youth in putting down roots, here. Why do you suppose that is?
And yet, this is a governor who has pounded the table, trying to convince us that he wants to boost the population of the state.
Is signing this law part of that plan?
Bad plan, Bubba.
More than 65 major corporations in this country oppose anti-transgender legislation across the country. Name one – Facebook, Pfizer, Peloton, Dell, Amazon, American Airlines, Apple, AT&T, Hilton, IBM, IKEA, Microsoft – and more than likely, like these, it objects to any discriminatory lawmaking.
Four of the largest U.S. food companies, too, condemn what they call “dangerous, discriminatory legislation that serves as an attack on LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly transgender and nonbinary people.”
The NCAA, the governing organization for college athletics, has come out against similar bills in other states, and said it will – as it has – move planned athletic competitions out of those states.
You want to run government like a business, start there.
You want to avoid economic, legal and reputational harm?
Stop picking on the children, governor. It’s a bad look for you and the state.
And, oh yeah, turn in your whistle, Coach. Clearly, you aren’t in it for the kids.