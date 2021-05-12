Mick Bates sure could have picked a better day to align himself with the Republican Party.
I mean, here he is, way back here in little ol’ Beckley, West Virginia, about as far off the political beaten path as a person can be, and he’s out there – well, actually, inside somewhere, on a keyboard, because he’s not taking questions just yet – saying that, let me quote this to get it right, “At a national level, the controlling interests and leadership of the Democratic party continue to pursue positions that alienate and anger voters in rural parts of the country and don’t reflect the priorities, values or beliefs of the people in West Virginia.”
Ahem.
At the present time, as I read it, national Democrats, following the lead of President Joe Biden, are preparing a two-part infrastructure proposal to help the nation’s economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic and to address issues long ignored.
And get this, Mick. The plans are widely popular, according to all polling, which is kind of the opposite of what you are saying, right?
And why not? The president wants to spend money on and to the benefit of the working class, and he wants to put a serious dent in poverty.
For instance, there is $621 billion targeting roads, bridges, public transit, rail, ports, waterways, airports and electric vehicles – hard infrastructure, if you will, that is easy to wrap your head around. Think of the jobs needed to put all of that together. An additional benefit, all of this is in service of improving air quality, reducing congestion and limiting greenhouse gas emissions. It is all in the plans.
How cool is that?
In addition to some 20,000 miles of highways, roads and main streets Biden wants to modernize, he also wants to fix large bridges and repair the worst 10,000 smaller bridges. Certainly, some of those have to cross the many rivers and span the mighty mountains of our state, right Mick?
Biden wants to invest $85 billion to modernize existing transit, and another $80 billion to cover Amtrak’s repair backlog and for the federal rail service to connect to more cities. With Amtrak running through West Virginia, that can only mean more passengers headed our way – you know, like tourism traffic and remote worker traffic.
And again, jobs, jobs, jobs.
Part of the president’s $174 billion investment in the electric vehicle market will go towards giving rebates and tax incentives for consumers to buy American-made – yes, right here in the good ol’ US of A – electric vehicles and establishing grant and incentive programs to build a national network of 500,000 charging stations by 2030.
And then, the president wants to address what he and others are calling soft infrastructure. Here is an example: Biden would provide $400 billion to boost caregiving for aging and disabled Americans. The president’s thinking, here, is that expanding access to long-term care services under Medicaid, eliminating the wait list for hundreds of thousands of people, would provide more opportunity for people to receive care at home through community-based services or from family members.
Yes, keeping relatives close to home and creating jobs in our communities at the same time are pretty nice ideas, right?
More soft infrastructure spending would go towards housing, for research and development in critical technologies, for the country’s water infrastructure and for new public schools and upgrades to existing buildings with better ventilation systems, updated technology labs and improved school kitchens that can prepare more nutritious meals.
Oh, yeah, there’s also $12 billion to use towards infrastructure needs at community colleges – like those schools all across the map down here in the southern reaches of the state.
And crazy to believe but this is what the president promised during his presidential campaign when he beat the incumbent president by 7 million popular votes of approval.
There’s more, much more, and many more details. But that, in a nutshell, Mick, is what those national Democrats – like our very own Sen. Joe Manchin – are up to.
What were your Republicans up to on Wednesday?
Well, they were showing their allegiance to Donald Trump by removing Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming from House leadership. Her sin? She told the truth, renouncing the former president’s election lies and holding him responsible for the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
And how did the Republican House leadership communicate all of this afterwards? Well, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, and let me quote to get this right, “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election.”
Yep, he said that, which of course creates a split screen with what the former president has been whining about since the day he was declared the loser.
And that, Mick Bates, is the national Republican Party – complete with their priorities, values and beliefs – of which you are now a member.
Yeah, we know. You just desperately wanted that R behind your name so that you could win reelection here in the Trumpiest of states.
Well, congratulations. You got it. Sleep well.