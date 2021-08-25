There are days, like Wednesday, when a story jumps off the national and international wire budget, grabs me by the collar and begs to be read. And, when that happens, I typically oblige. It comes with the job.
As you all know, our mission here at the paper is not to deliver a full-bodied report on events from around the world. Our focus is narrower, trained primarily on what is going on in the communities across southern West Virginia. At least in print. Online is a different beast that must be fed – but let’s leave that for another day’s conversation.
Occasionally, a story comes at us from destinations outside our typical reach, a story that has profound ramifications no matter where it is printed – in little ol’ Beckley, W.Va., or elsewhere. Such was the case today with a story that speaks to who we are as a country and points to just how much work remains to make the U.S. a more perfect union – for all.
According to a story reported by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom, Black applicants in eight metro areas in the Carolinas – just a half-day’s drive from here – were more likely to be denied home loans than white applicants with similar financial profiles.
And it’s not just the Carolinas.
The findings mirror disparities seen throughout much of the U.S. – and challenge the mortgage industry’s longtime explanation that higher denial rates for Blacks and other people of color are attributed to differences in financial characteristics, not race.
Despite similar lending qualifications – such as debt-to-income ratio and the size of the loan relative to the value of the house they’re trying to buy – Black, Latino and Asian prospective borrowers were denied at higher rates than white applicants.
Why do you think that is?
That narrative, according to the report, mimics what was found in 2019 federal data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act that showed minority applicants in 89 metropolitan areas in the U.S. were more likely to be denied conventional mortgages than similarly-qualified white applicants.
Back to the Carolinas, Black applicants in the Charlotte metro area were 1.5 times as likely to be denied as white applicants. For point of context, the Charlotte metro area is made up of about 912,000 people – 35.2 percent of whom are Black.
The Markup co-published the investigation Wednesday with the Associated Press. Other findings that stood out:
● Eight metro areas in the Carolinas had statistically significant disparities between white applicants and applicants of color. So, yes, the practice was widespread and not restricted to one locale.
● The Markup’s reporting found that calculations used by lenders contribute to the disparity because they tilt the board significantly toward traditional credit, to which white Americans have historically had greater access.
Home ownership is considered a major factor in building generational wealth, and is often the largest investment a person or a couple makes.
If any segment of our society is being denied entry to those markets because of the color of their skin? Well, that’s a bias, and in this case it benefits whites. And that is called white privilege.
Even though it can be difficult to admit, we kind of knew that, right?
Decades after racial discrimination in housing was outlawed with the 1968 Fair Housing Act, these racially biased lending programs are alive and well.
Seems like we could and should do something to fix that.
You know – more perfect union and all.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.