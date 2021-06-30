The Boy Scouts – and their uniforms – never much interested me. Don’t get me wrong. As a youngster I liked fishing and camping and going on meandering and exploratory hikes through the woods of the local state park. I liked building bonfires and studying – though not to any intellectual depth – the flora and fauna and eco system of my environment. My curiosity was pretty typical for a young boy. I had a few projects on the farm. Nothing to patent and make my millions, but serviceable for an afternoon of fun.
And I preferred blue jeans and a plain, white t-shirt.
Besides, I was born into a 4-H family, one that had run cattle on the same farm, out across the same virgin prairie, for nearly a century. I, personally, never got much out of 4-H. But then, I never put much into it. I tended to Dad’s cattle just as my older brothers had, which consisted of throwing them bales of hay at night and, in winter, making sure the water trough hadn’t frozen over.
On 4-H meeting night, I was just tagging along with my two older brothers, happy to spend some time in the local school gymnasium to shoot some hoops before sitting down to business in the school cafeteria.
By the time I was old enough to lead a 1,300-pound steer around the ring, Dad was losing interest in all of what he had to do to make 4-H work for each of his sons.
In fact, that was about the time Dad was losing his interest in cattle, too. The year I headed off to college, he sold the entire herd of some 200 cattle. A few months later, he sold our 4-H herd as well. And just like that, in a matter of months, the Cains were out of cattle farming.
In the spring, Dad plowed under the pristine prairie, adding about 100 acres of prime, agricultural farm land to boost annual production of corn and soybeans. Without the cattle, there would be no need for the hayfields, either.
All of this was a bit of a flashback today as I read a story moving on the wires about how the Boys Scouts of America – the Girl Souts, too – are facing yet additional headwinds to remaining relevant if not operational. The Associated Press report said the two organizations had been jolted by unprecedented one-year drops in membership, due partly to the pandemic, and partly to social trends that have been shrinking their ranks for decades.
Ah, those good old “social trends.” Immediately, I thought of the lack of lifeguards at our municipal pools here in Beckley and wondered if the story would shine a light on why young folks today do not care about the same lifestyle choices that their parents once made.
Anyway, the scouting losses have been steep.
Membership for the Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA programs dropped from 1.97 million in 2019 to 1.12 million in 2020, a 43 percent plunge, according to figures provided to The Associated Press. Court records show membership has fallen further since then, to about 762,000 – a loss, in a relatively short period of time, of about 1.2 million scouts.
The Girl Scouts? Their youth membership fell by nearly 30 percent, from about 1.4 million in 2019-2020 to just over 1 million this year. The Girl Scouts reported youth membership of about 2.8 million in 2003. The BSA had more than 4 million boys participating in the 1970s – back when I was feeding hay to a herd of hungry cattle.
Reasons for the drop, the story says, include competition from sports leagues – which, if true, isn’t all bad news – a perception by some families that the Scouts are old-fashioned, and busy family schedules.
And, yes, the BSA is seeking bankruptcy protection to cope with thousands of lawsuits filed by men who allege they were molested as youngsters by scout leaders. And that, widely known, is not terrific marketing material.
Regardless, it might just be the aftereffects of the dang pandemic. Maybe once the bug is clearly in the rearview mirror the kids will come out in full force, ready to join, to swim, to build, to ride some horses and to compete an obstacle course as we saw just this week with a whole bunch of Girl Scouts at ACE Adventure Resort.
A reason for optimism? Scouting officials say their summer camps are full, special events are sold out, and they’re expecting many thousands of families to sign up now that activities are occurring in-person rather than virtually.
Me? I’d pay a little more attention to those “social trends” that are diverting teen attention. I’m guessing there is something there that we adults have been missing all along because, we are, after all, adults.
