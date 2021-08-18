At the front end of the pandemic press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice, referencing the threat of Covid-19 to our lives, shared a dire warning.
“It’s too late, West Virginia. ... You can’t stop this now ... . But you can still save your own life or lives that are around you by getting vaccinated.”
Before giving up on all hope, before heading out to jump off the Grandview overlook, know that the governor was just trying to convince the unvaccinated to roll up a sleeve and take a jab for the good of public health, and that, indeed, is good advice. So, too, is strapping on a mask. But before the presser was over, the governor actually backtracked, saying, in effect, nevermind.
“West Virginia is still doing pretty good” with keeping the virus at bay, he said.
Clearly, the governor is confused.
West Virginia is not doing well. Even before this pandemic came calling, we had more than our fair share of struggles, which, by the way, have not gone anywhere. But now, with low vaccination rates among the general population, the governor is right – there is nothing standing in Covid’s way. The virus, wearing a crooked smile, has come visiting, looking for the unvaccinated and the immunocompromised, and it seems intent on canvassing every neighborhood, rich and poor, rural and city, up one hollow and down another, knocking on every door.
It is persistent, it is mean and it kills. The stats say as much.
Active Covid cases jumped 8 percent from Monday to Tuesday while more than 800 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources. Critical metrics measuring the virus’ advance continued along a dangerous trend line that had arched its back and appeared to be looking straight up. There was but one story the graphic was telling and it was this: More people are going to die.
Soon, more than 3,000 total in this little slice of heaven.
Hospitalizations came in at 421 in the Wednesday report, up more than 8 times in the past six weeks.
The number of ICU patients was at 133, up from 17 on July 4. That is a 682 percent surge.
Fighting for their lives with every tortured breath, 51 Covid patients across the state have been intubated. This is the end stage of hospital care. Just six weeks ago, while we celebrated the Fourth of July weekend, there were but six such cases.
So, I am flummoxed as to what part of the report suggests we are “doing pretty good,” as the governor said.
But I can tell you that we would be doing better if we had a full-time governor, standing guard on the watchtower.
Instead, Gov. Justice is making a full-court press to return to the sidelines as the boys basketball coach at Greenbrier East High School while fighting his way through some complex civil suits that have him on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in borrowed money.
Now, we can debate Coach Justice’s value in this day and age. Yes, he has a won-loss record that speaks of success. He also has a record of some questionable on-court behavior.
But let’s leave that for another day.
For now, it should be enough to know that Covid-19 is spinning wildly out of control in the state and we have a governor who does little more than show up at a press conference three days a week, reading a growing list of the dead and urging us – without much success – to get vaccinated.
But there is more. Massive amounts of federal assistance are headed our way, and, depending on the success of a pair of infrstructure bills before Congress, there could be more. Much more.
The state needs a steady hand directing the effort, making sure the money gets to where it is most needed, to where it will have its greatest impact. The state needs someone who is not distracted by personal business and sideline interests. These are serious times that call out for the best of serious people. Just last year, the state recorded the most drug overdose deaths in its history, more than 7,200 children remain in foster care and the coal industry is cratering. Our collective infrastructure is a mess.
If the governor is truly interested in coaching boys and girls basketball this coming season, then, by all means, he should go off and do that.
But West Virginia needs a governor. Full time.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.