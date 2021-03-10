Fair warning: This is the Sunday when we all need to “spring ahead” and turn our clocks – including the one in the car – forward one hour to be on time with the rest of the world.
I’m sorry. But I do get paid to deliver bad news.
If you haven’t heard, the Legislature decided to join the modern world on Monday, passing a bill requiring local governments to accept payments online.
House Bill 280 passed unanimously and is now on its way to the governor. The bill had also passed the Senate on a unanimous vote.
If the governor signs, county and local governments will have to set up online systems by March 1, 2023, that give West Virginians – individuals and businesses – the online payment option.
You just knew this was going to happen. But so soon?
HuffPost was reporting Wednesday night, shortly after Democrats in Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief legislation, that a Republican senator – Roger Wicker of Mississippi – was already taking credit for the popular bill.
No, he did not vote for the legislation. Nor did any Republican in Congress from WV (or from any other state, for that matter) – not Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, not Rep. Carol Miller, not Rep. David McKinley, not Rep. Alex Mooney. Congressional Republicans, in both House and Senate, voted unanimously against the bill, against the stimulus checks going to 891,039 West Virginia households, against the $3,600 child tax credit, against the child and dependent care tax credit, against the earned income tax credit and against the $300 unemployment assistance.
They voted against $10 billion for broadband infrastructure in rural states with West Virginia set to receive $138 million.
They voted against nearly $7.2 billion so that schools and libraries could purchase hotspots and other devices to increase connectivity in rural areas – with the Mountain State set to receive at least $2 million towards that initiative.
The bill provides $20 billion for Covid-19 vaccines. No matter. The whole lot of our Republican delegation – maybe they are all inoculated? – voted against that.
They also voted against $130 billion for K-12, including roughly $800 million for West Virginia schools; $40 billion for higher education, including roughly $190 million for West Virginia’s colleges and universities (including public and private, non-profit schools); $1 billion in supplemental, emergency funding for Head Start with roughly $10 million going to West Virginia; and $39 billion for child care, including roughly $260 million for West Virginia.
There’s more. Like the $9 million going to West Virginia to provide senior nutrition services (including home-based delivered meals), and support for caregivers and investments in preventive services. But our Republicans said no. Can’t have any of that.
So, please, don’t ever let a single one of them try to tell you, as Wicker is attempting to do in Mississippi, that any one of them is responsible for helping to pass a bill that is projected to lift our nation’s economy, tame a deadly pandemic and trim childhood poverty by half.
None of that – and so much more – brought to you by anyone on the Republican side of the aisle.
But then there was no tax cut for the wealthy in this bill.