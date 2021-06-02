I am back in the office full time, now. Well, at least I’ve made it in the past two days and more than a handful the last few weeks, which feels like some sort of notable record after spending most of the last year hanging out in stretchy pants and a short rotation of hoodie sweatshirts in the quiet and comfortable confines of the home office, refrigerator close by and fully operational.
The clutter that I wrote about last week? Well, I’ve moved the stacks of paper around in here enough that I can actually entertain guests – just a couple at any one time, mind you. But when the new publisher decides to pop the lock on the front door to let the public back in, I’ll be ready. I fully expect an announcement on that in the coming days, so, if you are interested in stopping by, sitting a spell and sharing a word, stay tuned.
I’ll put some coffee on.
That will be good day.
If you know me you know that I am curious, have lots of questions and love a conversation. I also appreciate a cold beer – especially in summer at the end of a productive day. A shot of tequila? Well, if it’s within reach. But, when you come calling, don’t expect me to have a cooler jammed with ice and cans of Yuengling, and do not expect me to pull a chilled glass from some hidden freezer here in the office. Trust me, as much as I would like to, we have to maintain some sense of professional decorum. Or so I am told.
By the way, do not believe those stereotypes about journalists having a bottle of booze filed away in some desk drawer. If that ever was a thing, I am here to tell you that, in my experience, it is only a romanticized notion. That bottle? It’s Maalox.
I actually told the new boss today that I could make good use of a stereo system – speakers, hanging in each of the four corners, linked via Blue Tooth technology to this computer on my desk.
I was serious.
She laughed.
Reading the room, as it were, I saved the request for a large-screen TV.
You never know, but when you stop by we might be joined by a journalist or two, fresh from their beats, eager to share new details of stories being teed up for publication in the next day’s paper. Our photo editor may roll in and give us a quick and dirty edit from a morning shoot.
Like me, my colleagues have been making their office return as well. Not all, but a few.
And that excitement, that creative commotion, is what for so very long defined the character of a newsroom. On a typical day back then, the room was boisterous and busy, humming with animated conversations from one huddle to the next as desk telephones rang and a photographer might rush out the door, the scanner crackling with a report of an accident on the Turnpike. Someone yells out, “Will someone grab that?”
Not so much anymore.
Newspapers of all sizes and influence, from one coast to the other, have been navigating turbulent financial seas for several years now – ever since the turn of the millennium.
Between 2008 and 2019, newsroom employment at U.S. newspapers cratered, falling by around half, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In that time, Pew said U.S. newsrooms – from newspapers to broadcast, from radio to digital entities – had dropped 27,000 jobs.
That is a bunch of stories not being reported and produced that once were.
I saw the transformation from a mile high. When I first showed up in Denver in the fall of 2002, The Post, where I worked, and the Rocky Mountain News each had newsroom head counts of about 300 full-time employees – about 600 journalists combined watching every move of every politician, city council and school board in the greater metro area.
Today, the Rocky is no more and the Post is greatly diminished. Back in late February 2009, just two months short of its 150th anniversary and having lost $16 million in the prior operating year, the Rocky closed its doors. And now, the Post has about 50 journalists on staff.
Yes, from 600 to 50 journalists in what seemed like a heartbeat.
You would be right to suspect that there is too much being left in the dark. On such breeding grounds, scoundrels find confidence and multiply. And then, by hook and by crook, they pursue riches and power.
The good news? Losses at newspapers had stabilized somewhat the five years prior to the pandemic. And now, as coronavirus exits stage right, revenues are returning to support necessary journalism.
So, yes, I am back in the office and staffers are slowly trickling back in. There is a pile of books occupying a chair just across from my desk. I will have that straightened out in no time.
I see sunny days ahead for I am, believe it or not, an eternal optimist.
Please stop by and bring a story. I’ll make sure you have a place to sit.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.