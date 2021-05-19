My bad.
If there was a sign on the door, I missed it. Apparently, just like the nuance in the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the lettering just wasn’t all that pronounced. What I thought I had heard: If you are vaccinated, it’s OK to go out in public without your mask.
And our governor, too. I thought he had said the same thing. Heck, he even signed an executive order giving me and hundreds of thousands of others in the state license to go about our lives just a few steps closer to normal. And so I did.
But now I know. Mask up before entering Kroger’s.
This past Friday, as I told you in Sunday’s column, I made a quick trip to the store. Needed a few items including a jar of Dijon mustard for a pork marinade I had dreamed up. Was eager to throw some chops in the grill. Anyway, on the way out the door, I had reached for a mask and then remembered – heck, I didn’t need the dang thing.
I stuffed one in my pocket all the same but did not wear it while shopping.
And then, while editing a story Tuesday night for Wednesday morning’s front page, I realized I had made a big goof.
While the CDC director and the governor can say pretty much anything they want, our story reported that the decision about wearing a mask at the grocery store or any other private business rests with the business owner.
As well it should.
Honestly, I just failed to think twice – or see the notice on the door.
For the record, here is the CDC guideline: “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”
You see, if I had been paying attention, that was pretty clear. I just quit listening right ahead of “except where required.”
Turns out, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito was confused, too.
On Wednesday, our state’s junior senator, participated in a hearing on the budget blueprint for the CDC. Capito pestered CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky for a clarified message on mask policy.
Turns out, when the senator found out about the CDC’s mask guideline, she wasn’t on her way to Kroger’s. She was, well, in another world – in the Oval Office with the president and other political big shots. Apparently, according to her telling, a small celebration broke out.
“I cannot tell you how joyful we all were,” said the senator, “as we ripped our masks off and had a great meeting after that.”
Wow. Ripping. In the White House.
Anyway, the lively little time with the president did not linger, apparently, because, as the senator told Walensky at the committee hearing, “there is confusion still.”
“If we’re going to get more people vaccinated, which is the ultimate goal all the way down through the age levels, we can’t have this confusion.”
Um, stay on topic, Shel. Let’s get the whole mask directive ironed out first before moving on to vaccinations.
But heck, yeah, while you are taking a walk down that road, we want as many people vaccinated as possible. That’s my take, anyway. Yours, too, I’d bet. As such, I would suggest you push for all kids to get inoculated before they show up for school next fall. In West Virginia, we already do that with diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella and hepatitis B. Why not Covid-19? Go ahead, senator, tee that up. Talk to the governor.
Hey, this is a mission perfectly suited for you. As you probably know, stats show that among those who are most hesitant to rolling up their sleeves and taking a dose for the team are of a tribe that voted for you. Maybe you could have a little heart-to-heart, a little side conference with them, your followers. Because they are the ones dragging their feet on this long and winding road to herd immunity.
Listen, the sooner we can all get out to the grill, the better for one and all.
By the way, the marinade turned out great. Had all the right ingredients – Dijon mustard, garlic, honey and habanero peppers. Am planning on trying it on smaller party portions for a comfortable gathering of vaccinated friends, a maskless celebration.
But no ripping.
I’ll post the signs.
J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.