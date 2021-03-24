I am here to report a curious development on the way to a hastily arranged live performance.
As Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Wednesday to allow live music to resume at 12:01 a.m. today, the daily stat sheet from the Department of Health and Human Resources showed a total of 2,484 new cases across the state over the past week – 308 more than the week prior.
Yes, new cases are climbing – again – week over week, one case atop of another.
Same is true across the nine counties that make up The Register-Herald primary market. In the past week, the region recorded a total of 492 new cases. The week prior? 402. And the week before that? 296.
Those numbers are headed in the wrong direction, friend – especially if you are eager to open up the economy, which is the governor’s primary goal. (Hint: It’s not really about the safety of school children.)
In addition to announcing that all summer camps could resume May 1, Big Jim also announced on Wednesday that he was throwing the color-coded state map into the dustbin of history.
That map – much debated, often altered – measured the prevalence of Covid-19 in each of the state’s 55 counties. The governor never was a big fan of the map since it rarely told him what he wanted it to say. As such, he changed the rules on more than one occasion and added a color to make it easier for high schools athletes to take the field – during a raging pandemic, no less. Often, he just ignored it entirely.
Map? What map?
Unlike members of his pandemic team, the map did not bend to the governor’s influence. Facts were facts – and, generally speaking, the facts were not good during much of the fall and winter.
And it’s not like there aren’t other maps charting the advance or retreat of the highly infectious disease. Harvard, you may have heard, has one. It also has a health researcher, Dr. Thomas Tsai, who suggested that Justice was manipulating the WV data to achieve desired political or social ends.
The New York Times runs a map, too, and as of Wednesday night it showed Raleigh County shaded a little darker than most other counties across the U.S. The Times reported that Raleigh was at a “very high” risk level right now that could decrease to “high risk,” the Times reported, if the daily case rate drops to less than about 11.4 cases per 100,000 people and the test positivity stays low.
The positivity rate that the Times mentions? That’s the percent of people who test positive for the disease and on Wednesday it was at 7.07 percent, third highest in the state.
And the DHHR recorded an infection rate in the county of 39.34 as of Wednesday – the highest in the state.
New cases in Raleigh County? Yes, those are adding up – at an accelerating rate. This past week, the DHHR counted 214 new cases. The week prior, 162. And the week prior to that? 87.
Meanwhile, around the county, the Woodrow Wilson High School girls’ basketball team, in part because of Covid restrictions, is finding just enough players to take the floor, and Independence High counted 13 active cases of Covid as of Wednesday.
Did you hear that the governor announced that all fairs and festivals would be allowed to resume May 1?
Well, mask up and try to maintain social distance because it feels like we’re taking another spin on the roller coaster.