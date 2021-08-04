As Sens. Joe Manchin and Kryrsten Sinema position themselves at the center of deliberations about the size of the next infrastructure bill, it should not go unnoticed that whatever trillion-dollar figure Senate Democrats arrive at through political sausage making, it will be, simultaneously, too expensive for either of those centrist Democrats and too threadbare to fully address the mess this country is in.
This second infrastructure go-round, is not about roads and bridges and broadband’s reach. That and more was covered in a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill that looks to be a few votes away – maybe – from passing the full Senate. No, the new effort is a $3.5 trillion behemoth, already cleared by the Senate Budget Committee, addressing myriad other issues, sometimes referred to as “human infrastructure” such as child tax credits, climate change, clean energy, education, economic equality and expanding Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing.
In many ways, the second infrastructure bill is designed to relieve financial pressures on the middle class and working poor, to lift whole families above the poverty line and give them a better shot at the American Dream. That admirable and worthy process started with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed earlier this year, that stuffed thousands of dollars into the bank accounts, billfolds and purses of most Americans and carved out millions and billions more for cities and states. Beckley is getting about $7.6 million while Raleigh County is figuring out how to spend $14 million.
But no matter the trillion-dollar figure that will fund this next round of support across the country, like the $1.2 trillion bill, it will come up short.
Just my guess based on evidence that is below ground.
In a story in Tuesday’s Register-Herald, Beckley Sanitary Board General Manager Jeremiah Johnson said the city had more than 60 projects that needed to be addressed including the replacement of 80-year-old pipe that carries potable water to and sewage from homes and businesses. That will cost more, much more, than what the feds are sending.
Water and sewer lines are crumbling – not just here but across the country – because they are ancient and their condition has been ignored for years upon years. Out of sight, out of mind – unless, of course, you live in the neighborhood of Hunter and Hager streets and Hartley Avenue in Beckley, where properties have flooded for 40 years without city relief.
Yes, 40 years.
As if to drive home this point, an 18-foot sewer collapsed on City Avenue here in Beckley last Wednesday. The cost to fix that unforeseen expense? About $550,000, according to Johnson.
Further proof that we have fallen terribly behind on infrastructure is all around. On Tuesday, Manchin sent out a press release touting a “bipartisan, bicameral” deal to finish the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS). It has not been offered up for a vote just yet so there is no money on the way anytime soon, but it proposes to spend $1.25 billion over five years for the network of transportation corridors across Appalachia with West Virginia receiving nearly $200 million to support the completion of Corridor H.
The full cost of completion for the ADHS? About $9.7 billion.
That 3,000-mile project started in 1965 – 56 years ago – during the Johnson administration, and it is not finished yet.
What we know here in Central Appalachia is that the needs across the infrastructure spectrum – from passable roads to sturdy bridges, from reliable and fast Internet service to clean water delivery – the needs are great. For generations, now, infrastructure in West Virginia has suffered from a systemic lack of investment. The added pressures of climate change have been dismissed out of hand.
It is no surprise that the American Society of Civil Engineers gave West Virginia a D grade on its infrastructure report card.
We should all be encouraged that some of our policy makers – in D.C. if not in Charleston – have finally embraced infrastructure. And, yes, no matter how we come at this, the price tag will be significant and will cause some to wilt in the face of the challenge. But don’t believe for a minute that our elected officials will ever do enough to fix completely what has been ignored resolutely for so long.
Still, this is no time for sticker shock. Forward, one and all.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.