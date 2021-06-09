When liberal, rabble-rousing politicians take to the campaign trail, shouting to the mountaintops that millionaires and billionaires ought to pay their fair share of taxes, they could not have asked for better exhibits than what turned up in a jaw-dropping report from ProPublica on Tuesday.
The independent, non-profit newsroom turned the klieg lights on a remarkably huge data dump of Internal Revenue Service records so we all could see just how easy it has been for the ubber rich to avoid tax rates that stiffs like the rest of us are assigned.
The story did not bother to clear its throat, jumping right in: “In 2007, Jeff Bezos, then a multibillionaire and now the world’s richest man, did not pay a penny in federal income taxes. He achieved the feat again in 2011. In 2018, Tesla founder Elon Musk, the second-richest person in the world, also paid no federal income taxes.”
The report found that big boy billionaires have been paying taxes at a rate of about 1 percent on the gains of their wealth, which is treated differently in our tax system than earned income, which is what most regular folks – the aforementioned working stiffs – report to the IRS.
ProPublica gained extraordinary access to more than 15 years of the tax returns of the nation’s wealthiest people – thousands of them. “The data provides an unprecedented look inside the financial lives of America’s titans, including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg,” ProPublica wrote. “It shows not just their income and taxes, but also their investments, stock trades, gambling winnings and even the results of audits.”
What is more than abundantly clear, the report reveals, is that not everyone pays equally, or even proportionately, and the richest Americans pay an itty-bitty fraction on the annual growth of their fortunes.
For comparison sake, the richest 25 people, according to Forbes, saw their worth rise a collective $401 billion from 2014 to 2018. And for that, they paid a total of $13.6 billion in federal income taxes across those five years, according to the IRS data. Yes, any dollar sign followed by a “b” is a ton of tax revenue that pays for much in the way of public service, but as a tax rate, it comes in at about 3.4 percent.
For middle-class Americans? Wage earners in their early 40s who have amassed a typical amount of wealth for people their age, saw their net worth expand during that same five-year period by about $65,000 after taxes, according to the report, and that is largely because of the increased value of their homes. But because the overwhelming bulk of their earnings came from salaries, their tax bills were almost as much, nearly $62,000.
During the same five years, U.S. households paid 14 percent on average in federal taxes, ProPublica reported.
And this is the point – one of many, actually – that President Joe Biden could not move past in his negotiations with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., on an infrastructure bill.
To pay for his plan – he had trimmed his original $2.3 trillion plan by more than $1 trillion – he needed and wanted increased tax revenue from corporations and high earners. Republicans, with Capito following the directives of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, would not budge on reversing parts of President Donald J. Trump’s signature tax cuts in 2017, the benefits of which disproportionately favored the wealthy.
Hey, it was one of the few legislative achievements of Trump’s one term in office, and they were not about to disaffect their wealthy friends, benefactors and campaign contributors.
So, here we are, on the one hand, staring at the ProPublica report, knowing that Warren Buffett, one of the wealthiest people on the face of the planet, had a true tax rate of 0.1 percent between 2014 and 2018 – less than 10 cents for every $100 he added to his wealth.
And here we are, too, watching Democrats prepare plans to pass the American Jobs Plan without Republican support, through the budgetary reconciliation process.
Guess who is against that?
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Does the ProPublica report make a difference to Joe? Will he throw the remains of the Biden agenda into a smoking dumpster?
We shall see.
