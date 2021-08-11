Joe Manchin deserves credit for championing bipartisanship and insisting its heart still beats even in these politically discomforting times, even when all evidence to the contrary says Senator Joe is just a hopeless romantic about the Senate and its arcane rules of regular order. Its negotiating ways? So last millennium.
There was no way, politicos were saying, that Joe could find 10 Republicans on the other side of the political aisle to give a Democratic president a monumental victory such as a $1 trillion infrastructure package. That is the kind of legislation that makes a lot of regular folks happy and more apt to cast a ballot for those in charge. Ain’t no way that’s happening in the run-up to an off-year election, experts were saying.
And then he delivered 19.
Here we are a day later, marveling at the minor miracle of what just transpired on Capitol Hill and sorting through all that is coming West Virginia’s way. It is a load. Manchin, on page 4A of today’s paper, helps with some of the details, calling the bill “the most significant investment in our nation’s infrastructure needs in a generation.”
Manchin says in the submitted article that at least $5.6 billion will be invested in West Virginia and that “the impacts of this bipartisan bill will be felt by every household in our state.”
In press releases of her own over the past couple of days, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, one of the 19 Republicans to risk the ire of a certain former president by voting for the bill, brought attention to provisions of the legislation that will benefit West Virginia, including the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds (SRFs), investments of $2.48 billion in primary airports each year for five years, $20 million in airports participating in the Federal Aviation Administration’s Contract Tower Program, $2.5 billion for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects to reduce inland flooding, $200 million for environmental infrastructure assistance authorities under the Corps of Engineers and $1 billion to the Appalachian Regional Commission for economic and community development activities in the region.
It’s a mouthful, even for Capito.
Her support of the bill, including several floor speeches, is interesting given that she was once Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s point person – and a bit of an attack dog – in initial negotiations with President Biden long ago. The president, not satisfied that Capito was moving far enough, fast enough, and was not including enough new money up front, walked away and engaged a new group of Republicans who were all a little closer to the political center than Capito and were not taking their marching orders from McConnell.
Suddenly, she was out and never really re-entered the picture. Not that she didn’t try via myriad Fox News interviews.
Shortly after the Biden-Capito talks collapsed, 10 senators huddled over pizza – five Republicans, five Democrats – emerging from that first meeting with some optimism that this new effort could pave a path through the thicket.
And, well, here we are, scratches and all.
λλλ
What comes next is going to be even more interesting.
First, senators are headed home for their annual August recess – delayed this year to finish the bill. This is where they tell their constituents all that they have done over the summer to serve their best interests.
They’ll certainly talk about the infrastructure bill – and the Dems’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget, a blueprint at this point. As written, it would provide for an expansive new vision for the future of the federal government. More, lots more, not less. There are significant overhauls in health care, education, immigration and the tax code as the Democrats, in power until at least January 2023, are flexing what muscles they have to deliver on the president’s broader economic agenda.
And Manchin said it is all a bit much. He wants it pared back. Significantly.
Thing is, liberals over in the House have other ideas and say they are not above holding Manchin’s prized bipartisan bill hostage to get what they want.
It is called an intraparty squabble.
Should be an interesting fall. Stay tuned.
But if we have learned nothing else in our summer schooling, I would not bet against Manchin.
