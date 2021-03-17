Just when you thought the beast that is Covid-19 had tucked its tail in full retreat, it turns back around and shows its fangs.
The telltale numbers? The same as they have always been. Deaths, hospitalizations, active cases, the much debated color-coded map that tracks the prevalence of the disease and the daily count of cases tabulated by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Statewide, 2,176 new confirmed Covid cases have been added this past week according to the DHHR, rising from 134,158 to 136,334. That represents a wee 1.6 percent jump, which seems negligible even up against the 1.3 percent increase from the previous week.
In the nine counties that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market, the number of confirmed Covid cases is up 402 over the past seven days. The week before? 296. That translates to a 2.0 percent spike this past week, 1.5 percent the week before.
For perspective, the number of cases jumped 12.5 percent regionally the first week of January when Covid was burning its way across all of the United States. In West Virginia, the jump was 11.5 percent.
Still, the disease is on the move again. We suspect people have relaxed their standards because, well, there’s no talking common sense to some headstrong and impatient people. But nationwide, the culprit may be a UK variant of the disease, a mutation that, according to the state’s Covid expert Dr. Clay Marsh, “tends to be spreading very quickly and younger people are getting more severely ill than before.”
Marsh did not say if the variant had showed itself in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice is asking people not to let down their guard.
“We’ve go to be smart here, we’ve got to be cautious,” Justice said during the pandemic briefing on Wednesday.
The number of active cases, after falling off a cliff from more than 29,000 in early January, has stalled now, coming in at 5,207 in Wednesday’s DHHR report, up from 5,157 last Friday.
After hitting a recent low of 151 on January 12, the number of hospitalizations has moved up in each of the last four days to touch 190 on Tuesday.
The jump in intensive care unit patients was more sudden and swift, from 51 to 70 on Tuesday.
Deaths were up dramatically this past week, but much of it owing to 165 victims who had not been properly reported to DHHR over the previous two months. Removing that number from the calculations, there were 70 deaths in the past week compared to 21 the week prior.
And look at Hardy County, bright red and all alone on the state’s color-coded map.
“This thing is ticking up a little bit in West Virginia and it is ticking up across the nation in about half our states,” Justice said.
Where is the spread happening? Well, the governor reported that seven churches in five counties have accounted for 54 total cases. The week prior? Only one church outbreak was reported.
Schools, too, are reporting Covid activity.
All schools recently returned to in-person learning five days a week and, well, one thing led to another.
Hardy County reported outbreaks involving 17 cases. In our neck of the woods, Peterstown Middle School in Monroe County has an outbreak with five cases. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, there are 27 outbreaks active in schools across the state with a total of 109 cases.
As The Register-Herald reported last week, Independence High School was placed on remote learning until March 23 after Raleigh County Health Department issued more than 100 quarantine notices to students and staff. Independence High athletics are also on hold.
At Woodrow Wilson High School on Friday, an undisclosed number of students were ordered into quarantine by Raleigh Health Department for 14 days due to possible Covid exposure.
Hey, don’t ever say you haven’t been warned.
Get a vaccine, strap on that mask and maybe, just maybe, we’ll see you at graduation.
Wouldn’t that be a nice change of pace.