I know it’s all relative, but we seem to be living in an age of increasingly big numbers. Or maybe that’s just me, an aging former farm boy who can remember paying a dime for a cold and sweaty bottle of Coca Cola at the International Harvester dealer at the center of town just across the street from the outdoor roller rink and 34 cents for a gallon of gas at Delbert’s two blocks down.
On Wednesday, President Biden and congressional Democrats – most of them anyway – came together on a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that would extend the reach of education and health care, tax the rich and tackle climate change.
While it is doubtful that our man in D.C., Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will let that go through without significant reductions in cost, if not creative strategies on how to pay for it, $3.5 trillion is a big number – and would buy a lot of Cokes for the boys sitting around – but smaller, much smaller, than our $28.5 trillion national debt.
But still, some would argue, the country has big problems to fix and the world around us is falling in on itself.
For instance, another big number on Wednesday: 93,331 people in the U.S. died of drug overdoses in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the largest single-year increase. The New York Times figured out that those 93,000 deaths, because they claimed so many young people, cost Americans about 3.5 million years of life.
Those, too, are big numbers.
As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 608,000 lives just here in the U.S., and more than 4 million people – and an incalculable number of tears running to rivers – worldwide.
Amid all the bigness, there’s nothing more important and challenging out in front of us, I believe, than climate change. The Democrats’ proposal addresses that in – what else – a big way. But the reason the price tag might seem inflated beyond reason is that the Democrats are trying to remake social programs, too. This is the soft infrastructure that Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has been railing against. If the Dems have their way – and they very well could – prekindergarten would be universal for all 3- and 4-year-olds, two years of community college would be free, utilities would be required to produce a set amount of clean energy, and by expanding Medicare, Democrats would fund new dental, vision and hearing benefits, along with changes to federal law that aims to lower the cost of prescription drug prices.
Just so we can all keep the accounting separate, the Tuesday agreement among Democrats is not to be confused with the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that a couple dozen members of both political parties hammered out last month. That bill could show its face on the Senate floor as early as next week and pass into law sometime before the August recess in late August.
And, for the record, the most recent Democrats-only agreement would extend an expansion of the child tax credit – payments that will begin today, Thursday, as part of a different and, yes, big $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Keeping this all straight?
Well, good. Because here is the thing – brought to us by some other big numbers: Our western states are burning up and their sources of water are drying up.
From January 1 to July 13 of this year, more than 2 million acres have burned in 33,953 fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, surpassing the previous year’s tally for the same period.
In California alone, more than 103,000 more acres have burned this year through July 11 compared with the same period in 2020, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Clearly, the world is growing warmer and the effects are being felt in the here and now, from one coast to the other and in all areas in between, to one degree or another.
The solution, if not a temporary answer, just might need to be – what else – big.
