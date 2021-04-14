Back in 2016, when Jim Justice was a billionaire and a Democrat, he had yet to win a single, solitary race for any political office let alone governor of West Virginia. But that is what he set out to do five years ago.
Justice – known mostly as owner of The Greenbrier resort, host of a PGA golf tournament and a rich guy who inherited great sums of wealth from his daddy – kept his campaign message simple that year: Jobs, jobs, jobs.
And it worked.
The political neophyte won his primary against a couple of well-known and longstanding, dyed-in-the-wool Democrats – Booth Goodwin and Jeff Kessler – and then went on to beat Republican Bill Cole in the fall finale.
During the primary campaign, he stopped by The Register-Herald for an interview. We here at the newspaper would use that occasion, as we do with all who were gunning for major political offices in the state, to question the candidate and use the material for a deep profile, for an editorial endorsement – one way or another – and, as it turns out, for reference five years later.
I am reminded of this because of what has transpired recently in Charleston.
In the legislative session that came to a close on Sunday, both the House and the Senate – controlled by Republican supermajorities – passed a bill that prohibits transgender athletes from participating in sports at the junior high, high school and college levels.
But regardless of what anyone says about transgender girls being provided an unfair advantage, these folks are meddling in social engineering, fishing for a rationalization that justifies their bigotry.
What this is all about is legally scripted disapproval of an alternative lifestyle that challenges conservative Republicans’ very notion of sexuality – not that anyone was asking for their OK.
And in order to play ball, transgender athletes must deny who they are.
Five years ago, the hot piece of legislation that had found favor with those on the far right side of the aisle was the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, essentially a carte blanche nod of approval for religious organizations to discriminate against those – see LGBTQ – whose lifestyles they found objectionable if not abhorrent.
So, now, the governor – who is no longer a billionaire but became a Republican in a flip during a presidential campaign appearance by Donald Trump in 2017 – is saying he will let the transgender bill become law without signing it.
Back in 2016, as a Democrat, this is what Justice told us during that interview regarding the Religious Freedom bill: “We don’t need to discriminate against anyone for how they feel, for their preference, for their beliefs or the way they are. We’ve got enough problems we don’t need to be doin’ that. That’s back to raw milk. That’s crazy to me.”
Crazy then, but not so much today.
If you have not heard, the NCAA – the governing association for all big-time college athletics – has been critical and disapproving of such bills finding their way into law across the country. It understands that athletics teach the value of discipline, teamwork, self-confidence and other essential life skills. And its top brass has let one and all know that their organization will not be holding any championship level events in any state that has such a transgender law on the books.
That’s big money, of course, and it will be interesting to see how soon those in the professional ranks jump on board the issue.
But at the end of the day, regardless of all the dollars a person has or doesn’t, regardless of political party affiliation, this comes down to allowing everyone, every last girl, to get in the game, to have a shot.
That’s a pretty simple message, too – one the governor should understand.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.