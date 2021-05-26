In the not too distant future, about $1.4 billion – with a “b” – in federal relief money will be distributed to West Virginia with some $680 million – with an “m” – raining down on local governments, counties and municipalities alike. No matter on which side of the political aisle you stand, I am sure we can agree that is some serious chunk of change courtesy of the $1.9 trillion – with a “t” – American Rescue Plan.
Yes, the alphabet soup of assistance from Democrats in D.C. – for the record, not a single Republican from this state or any other voted for the bill in either the House or the Senate – has the potential to overwhelm the bookkeeping as well as the capacity to work across city and county jurisdictions for the betterment of all.
Here is a chance to fix a lot, to realize a transformative moment in the state’s history – or to muck it up royally.
First things first. The U.S. Treasury Department, in a handy-dandy guide for all to consult online, says the money may be used, generally speaking, to support the following:
● Public health expenditures, by funding, for example, Covid-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral health care and certain public health and safety staff.
● Negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries and the public sector.
● Money can be used to replace lost public sector revenue, to provide government services to match a reduction in revenue caused by the pandemic.
● Premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors.
● And here is the biggie, the one about which we hear the most chatter: Infrastructure – namely to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and to expand access to broadband internet.
Within these overall categories, the Treasury guide says, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use the funding to meet the needs of their communities.
We would add a note of caution, however: Make sure whatever program a city or county adopts that it is not setting up expense responsibilities that outrun the one-time funding.
And no matter how you cut it, the better investment would be to fix the broken infrastructure that has long held this state back.
As Del. Roger Hanshaw, the Republican Speaker of the House, told MetroNews on Wednesday, “I think we need to look at things that will not only help us today but will help us 20 years from now. This is the time to do more for infrastructure than we’ve ever done in the lifetime of any West Virginian.”
That sounds about right, though a strong argument could be made – and theoretical blueprints drawn – to map out a top-notch educational system, something that seems beyond the capacity of this Legislature, however, given its fixation with charter schools.
But one thing is for certain: West Virginia has mountains of issues that have long kept its nose right at waterline.
Just this past Sunday, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that the water systems in the state lost more than $14.4 million last year treating and processing drinking water that never made it to a faucet.
Why?
Well, the state’s crumbling and leaking pipes lost an average of nearly a fourth of the water meant to reach customers.
And even everyone’s favorite crazy uncle knows that if the state is to attract remote workers to come live and work here, then we have to provide speedy internet service to connect with the home office.
Right now, we do not have that.
The alphabet soup of funding could go a long way towards addressing it all.
The concern is how many of those dollars will be wasted, like the water in our ancient pipes, to a lack of coordinated planning, to bad project management, to missing collaboration and to a weak hand on the rudder.
Now is the time for leaders in this state to show up, unincumbered by political drift.
This is, truly, our moment of consequence.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.