The world is upside down, day is night, black is white. One plus one does not equal two in this new warped reality, this age of vertigo and body bags holding the remains of tiny, sweet and innocent children murdered in their classrooms by a young troubled man, barely 18, wielding an AR-15.
And now there are days when I think the death penalty would be just fine, days when I wonder aloud if I could pull the lever, push the button or administer the deadly cocktail into a man’s veins.
And now, sometimes, given all of what we have witnessed of late, I think I could.
We are out of sorts, America, and we have been in a serious way ever since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in 2016 despite losing the popular vote by about three million ballots. This is a guy who remains a supreme narcissist and con man who racked up 30,573 lies during his term in office, according to The Washington Post fact checking team. To be clear, that’s an average of about 21 fibs large and small a day, each and every day, over four years. On the final day of the 2020 campaign, when he would lose both the electoral and popular votes, he made 503 false or misleading claims, according to the Post counters.
You have to be trying your level best to achieve those kind of numbers.
And you have to be purposefully dodging the truth.
Yes, as he barnstormed across the country in a desperate and ultimately failed effort to win reelection, he lied dang near every step of the way, every time he moved his lips, as they say.
I still do not understand, and never will, the cult-like fascination with the guy, especially one who has a fractious relationship with the truth. He is not like any blue collar worker I know, not like any farmer or coal miner or assembly line worker down at the auto plant or over at the meat processing facility.
Those are not his people, no matter how many times he says as much, no mater the stories he tells.
In another time, back when I was growing up in the little farm community of Bagley, Iowa, folks did not take kindly to braggarts and blowhards like the former president. They could tell in an instant if someone was working his way up to some grand exaggeration. And if it was just a bald-faced lie told to disparage someone’s character? Well, God help them because folks back home, they didn’t like that much, either.
I am certain that had the Trump of today walked into Hoyt’s pool hall and tavern on Main Street way back then, some of the boys would have taken a break from their card game, grabbed a couple of pool cues, invited him to visit the back alley, and, once there, beat the living crap out of him.
Now those boys – a whole lot older – are standing in line to get into one of his rallies. The kids and grandkids are right there, too. Most all are wearing a red MAGA hat.
And I have no idea how we got here.
I have not been home in a while, not since the spring of 2012 when we headed out to Greenbrier Cemetery to bury the urns that held Mom’s and Dad’s ashes. The old farmhouse came down two weeks later. It, too, got a proper burial and respectful sendoff.
Not sure if the old Catholic Church, St. Joe’s, is still standing in Jamaica. That’s where we attended church each and every Sunday, where Monsignor Kelleher, an Irish tenor right off the boat from Limerick, sang Mass in Latin.
It is where we attended catechism study on Saturdays. Did not hear much about the sins of abortion back then. But Monsignor made sure we knew that there were people who were less fortunate. He talked about serving the poor, the homeless, the hungry, the disadvantaged, for making room at the table for the stranger.
We learned the Ten Commandments – thou shalt not bear false witness was a biggie as was thou shalt not kill.
And now, here I am, all of these years later, a non-practicing Catholic, a newspaper editor, a former Iowa farmboy, a husband and father who wonders why we need AR-15s in circulation, who wonders why the state’s Child Protective Services could not protect little 8-year-old Raylee Browning from the adults in her life, who wonders why the state with a $1 billion surplus cannot feed the hungry, cannot house the homeless, cannot care for the lost souls wandering our streets.
What has happened to us? When did we stop caring? And when did we become so self-absorbed that we can no longer sacrifice just a little for the general welfare of all?
We can’t give up our AR-15s?
Really?
Spare me the talk about how we care for our children.
And excuse me, but the room is spinning and I have to take a seat.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.