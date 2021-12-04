As the calendar turns to another holiday season, Covid numbers in West Virginia are taking a turn for the worse. And on top of that, we are reading dispatches out of South Africa about the presence and probable proliferation of a new variant, a new coronavirus mutant – named Omicron – that researchers are saying has the potential to make the virus more transmissible and less susceptible to existing vaccines.
The World Health Organization is calling the new iteration a “variant of concern” and is warning that global risks posed by it are “very high.” It has made its way to the U.S., as was to have been expected, with at least 12 states saying, yes, they have cases of Omicron. Like its cousin Delta, this new variant appears to be quite capable of spreading itself around without a lot of help – just able-bodied humans. Already, cases have been identified in dozens of countries on every continent except Antarctica.
In the coming days and weeks, it will make its way here to West Virginia, because, well, with our vaccination rate at 50 percent – trailing most all other states – we are live bait for yet another surge of infections to take a bite out of our hide. A lot of that will depend on the severity of the infection – how sick one gets – and early reports are encouraging. Illnesses, so far, have not been debilitating. But it is early and, in all likelihood, our state’s population will once again be under attack and people will get sick. Some will end up in the hospital, others in an intensive care unit, some on a ventilator for breathing assistance and others in a pine box.
Merrry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you, too.
All of this is knocking at the front door just as so many folks were hoping against hope for some normalcy this holiday season.
But that’s not to be, apparently.
I’m not sure what it is about West Virginians that makes a significant slice of the population distrust science, medicine and government officials, but it is alive and well, here.
I get the last of that, doubts about government agents and agencies dealing fairly and honestly with the general population. I mean, it is a common occurrence for a politician or two to prove themselves unworthy of trust. As you may know, the Mountain State does not hog the market on that count.
A recent glaring example, connected with dismissive attitudes toward science, comes courtesy of Missouri where an analysis by the state Department of Health and Senior Services showed mask mandates saved lives and prevented Covid-19 infections in Missouri’s biggest cities during the worst part of the Delta variant wave.
And yet, that research was kept under lock and key, not to see the light of day.
Why?
Well, yeah, politics, of course.
Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, had spoken out repeatedly against local mask mandates because they did not comport with his politics. He called the mandates “WRONG” in a tweet.
So, of course he wasn’t going to let that scientific research go public.
That whole “whatever” attitude toward science happens here in West Virginia, too.
You may remember that back this last legislative session when lawmakers were debating whether to put the screws to local harm reduction programs, Dr. Ayne Amjad – who would become West Virginia state health officer – testified before the West Virginia Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, advising members of that committee that to pass such a bill would do harm to public health in the state.
This hearing and railroading of bad public health policy was taking place during the worst parts of the pandemic in the state, which, you know, may have typically tossed some caution into the air.
Not here.
The bill passed and was signed by Gov. Jim Justice, the guy who would later appoint Amjad to her state position. Regardless, like all of those other Republican lawmakers, the governor didn’t seem to have heard Amjad’s advice on a scientific matter, leaning to the push of political persuasion – and pressure – instead. He did not do the right thing, then. And there have not been many instances where he has done the right thing scientifically during the run of the coronavirus in the state. So, yes, it is just fine to assume that he continues to ignore medical advice from the experts.
Now? Harm reduction programs are in retreat – because the regulations are onerous and costly – and in the first year of the pandemic, from April 2020 to April 2021, 1,600 West Virginians died of a drug overdose. That is up substantially from about 1,200 who perished in all of 2020 and nearly double the number who died the year prior.
The drug OD death numbers, like those associated with Covid-19, are headed in the wrong direction. And the result is the same.
Lots of illnesses. And more pine boxes.
That is what happens when politics sticks its runny nose into a scientific, medical discussion and infects all good intentions with bad public policy.
People die, unnecessarily.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.