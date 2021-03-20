Following the lead of Congressional Democrats who included a federal tax exemption in their $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan (official title: American Rescue Plan Act of 2021), Gov. Jim Justice announced this past week that he has offered up a bill to the Legislature to exempt the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received last year by West Virginians from the state income tax for the 2020 tax filing year.
It’s a good move. Our governor, of course, was a big booster of the Democrats’ rather expansive and generous relief program that is sending another $1.25 billion to the state and, separately, hundreds of millions of dollars to cities and counties. While Sen. Shelley Moore Capito – who rarely has her finger on the pulse of a winning strategy for West Virginia – was arguing for a more conservative package through bipartisanship (Mitch McConnell: Ain’t happenin’), Big Jim was all in, saying if ever there was a time to go big, this was it.
According to a recent story by MetroNews, nearly 200,000 West Virginians received some amount of unemployment benefits in 2020. As a result, Justice’s proposed exemption would apply to nearly $1.36 billion in unemployment compensation benefits.
“It is a huge tax break for people that are really struggling, through no fault of their own,” Justice said. “We absolutely can and should do this.”
Such big spending instincts would cast Big Jim as a Democrat, which – for one, brief, shining moment – he was, right? Or did he just play one in campaign commercials?
Speaking of our junior senator, Capito seems to have been appointed lead bulldog in the Republicans’ campaign to attack the Biden administration – in office for a grand total of two months, now – as incompetent in its handling of immigration along the Mexico border.
Immigration, of course, is an issue. Has been for a while, now. Heck, I can remember President Ronald Reagan dealing with it back in the 1980s (yes, I am ancient). A few months into his presidency, Reagan – he was a Republican, you may recall, back when Republicans actually had clearly defined and consistent principles – issued a “Statement on United States Immigration and Refugee Policy.” The president wanted to continue America’s tradition of welcoming people from other countries – the tired, the poor, the huddled masses and wretched refuse – especially those fleeing oppression. Also, Reagan called for the millions of undocumented “illegal immigrants” in the U.S. to be given recognition and a path to legal status.
To top it off, Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 that allowed immigrants who had entered the U.S. illegally before Jan. 1, 1982, to apply for legal status, provided they paid fines and back taxes.
Reagan himself referred to that provision as “amnesty,” and allowed around 3 million immigrants to secure legal status after paying $185, demonstrating “good moral character” and learning to speak English. Which, of course, would have made them bilingual, like so many are not in the U.S. And that, of course, probably leads to modern-day run-ins that we have all seen online, like the restaurant customer in New York who threatened to turn the staff over to immigration authorities if they didn’t stop speaking Spanish to one another or, in Georgia, the Walmart customer who scolded another for speaking Spanish to her 3-year-old daughter.
Capito?
Well, she has been given the unenviable task of countering the administration’s rather positive and effective messaging on the popular coronavirus relief package.
So, yes, by all means, let’s highlight immigration since it’s such a mess and, well, since it’s happening now, it must be the Democrats’ fault.
God bless America.
God bless Ronald Reagan.
The hurdle that Biden and his administration will have to clear is to show that it can have a compassionate and humane immigration policy while dealing firmly with those who violate the law.
Unfortunately, there are no Republicans like Reagan sitting at the negotiating table. They just want to obstruct and point a finger of blame.
Capito is all in.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.