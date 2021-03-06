Mark Titus, college basketball analyst for Fox Sports, has the WVU Mountaineers as one of eight teams that he believes can win the NCAA tourney.
Why WVU? “A Bob Huggins team with a bunch of guys who can score is a team that can beat anyone, and they don’t necessarily need their A-game to do it.”
Joe “Joey Brackets” Lunardi at ESPN has the Mountaineers as a No. 3 seed.
Those positive vibes and lofty prognostications preceded Saturday’s 85-80 home loss to Oklahoma State. Note to Mr. Titus: That Bob Huggins-coached team may be able to score, but it shot only 20.8 percent from 3-point land on Saturday.
Selection Sunday is one week out.
λλλ
To no one’s surprise, there stood Sen. Joe Manchin, the conservative Democratic we call our own, at the center of deliberations over President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic aid plan.
And Joe, as in Manchin, got what he wanted.
And, at the end of the day, so, too, did Joe the president.
In what can only be called a generous outlay of federal funds to address a fistful of pressing needs related to the pandemic, the bill carried a lot of liberal wishes through the Senate until it came to a nine-hour standstill when Manchin refused to bless his party’s plan to increase federal unemployment benefits to $400 a week. Joe said $300 was plenty. He didn’t want Congress to encourage the unemployed from seeking work.
Earlier in the process, Joe stood in the way of hiking the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Even after the Senate parliamentarian had ruled against including the minimum wage increase in the Covid relief bill, Manchin had Democratic colleagues who sought to ignore her ruling.
Joe said no – as did a handful of other more moderate Democrats.
Then that was that, well, other than a 27-hour session.
Because they are now in the minority, I am not sure how much longer Republicans can simply play their obstructionist hand and emerge in an election season as the party doing the work of the people.
If Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is paying attention, she knows – just as her Republican colleagues understand – this legislation is popular. And support for the president’s pandemic response extends across party lines with 70 percent of Americans polled backing the Democratic president’s handling of the virus response, including 44 percent of Republicans.
The bill, which goes back to the House, now, takes aim at the pandemic, certainly, providing funding for distributing and administering coronavirus vaccines.
But it also seeks to boost the nation’s economy.
In addition to the more well-known benefits – a one-time direct payment of up to $1,400 for hundreds of millions of Americans and the jobless aid of $300 a week to last through the summer – the bill also carries relief for states, cities, schools and small businesses that have been struggling during the pandemic.
What this legislation seems to have gotten right is that it directs most of its spending to low-income and middle-class Americans. Companies got very little assistance this go-round.
Here, if it proves true, is the breathtaking takeaway: Economists estimate the bill will boost growth this year to the highest level in decades and reduce the number of Americans living in poverty by a third and, potentially, cut child poverty in half.
What does that mean for West Virginia? An estimated 278,734 people here lived in poverty in 2019, for a total poverty rate of 16.0 percent. The state’s poverty rate, 3.7 percentage points higher than the national average, is the sixth highest rate among the 50 states.
No, Gov. Jim Justice, we are not No. 1 by this metric. Nor this one: The child poverty rate in 2019 was 19.6 percent, with 67,507 kids living in poverty.
If that rate is cut by half, what do Capito and her colleagues say then?
Here is hoping we find out.
λλλ
Overheard: “I hate to write. I love to have written.” – Dorothy Parker
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.