My native state and this new one that I now call home are the same and they are different. Technology has reduced the number of hired hands needed to bring in the harvest on the farm just as it has the number of miners needed to empty a seam of coal here in West Virginia.
Both states are largely rural, with – essentially – but one major metropolitan city, if we all feel comfortable calling Des Moines and Charleston both major and metropolitan. I’ll just roll with it for now.
Family life back home when I was a kid was influenced primarily by healthy and equal doses of church on Sundays and whole communities gathering post game at the local tavern on Friday nights – high school football in the fall, hoops in the winter.
So the walk up to the remembrances of the Flood of 2016, which I was here for, and the one back in 2001, which I wasn’t, have not gone unnoticed in recent weeks
I was not in Iowa, either, back in the summer of 2008 when floodwaters from a swollen Iowa River inundated Iowa City, home to the University of Iowa, my alma mater.
That winter was particularly severe in the northeast corner of Iowa, with a heavy snow cover that persisted until early spring rains came along – and stayed. From the last week in April, heavy rains saturated soils until there was no place left for the water to go.
The advantage of living in a relatively flat state, floods tend to build, filling reservoirs and lakes and streams and rivers, silently and incrementally spreading beyond the river’s bank but rarely causing any flash flooding. In Iowa, you watch a river rise, you join with others to sandbag the perimeter of what you want protected and then you head for higher ground.
In 2008, folks – including a brother and sister-in-law – would show up daily on campus to volunteer their services, even though they knew the sandbags would not hold out the rising waters. Regardless, they showed up, did the work, said a little prayer and watched helplessly as the waters broke through.
Much of what I loved about the U of I campus was submerged and ruined to the point that whole buildings – the entire music department facility – would have to be razed.
In West Virginia, with its mountainous terrain, the floods come fast and hard and without much warning.
Twenty years ago, headlines in The Register-Herald were big and bold and often expressed in ALL CAPS.
“FLOODING” was the offering on the July 9, 2001, front page where we also learn that one person had died – an elderly woman’s body had been spotted floating up against a fence in McGraws – and several had been stranded across eight counties in southern West Virginia. Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes while many, according to the front-page report, had lost everything.
In portions of Wyoming County, eight inches of rain had fallen in six hours. Nearly seven in portions of Raleigh County.
On Day 2 of coverage in your local newspaper, “DEVASTATION” was the one-word headline above a Fayette County photo showing a jumble of cars piled up in what appears to be an impromptu creek. Clearly, the paper had caught up with the floodwaters, opening space for stories and photos on no fewer than eight pages.
And, so it went for several days, “AFTERMATH” on Day 3 and then, suddenly, “RECOVERY” on Day 4, though folks and the landscape were both far from recovered.
Back in Iowa, it would take 10 years for the music and art buildings to go back up – on higher ground. Same with Hancher Auditorium. The Student Union’s basement dried out as did the university’s main library.
In short, there was a recovery – in both states.
So, yeah, that’s the same too.
