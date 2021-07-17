Mom was a prolific writer, though never published. She wrote, always in cursive, to a narrower audience, typically her four boys, assorted relatives and close friends who lived far away.
This was long before the advent of the internet and about the time that postage stamps cost 13 cents a lick. Even then in the ’70s, the telephone to the children of the Great Depression was not a convenience but a luxury. To talk long distance, she would pick up a pen.
Did not matter if she were using ruled paper or blank stationery, her penmanship was both exquisite and expressive. Each line was written in permanent ink positioned perfectly parallel to the one before as testimony to the steady and certain hand of an author who cared about the appearance of each and every character form as well as the thought behind her expressions.
The i’s were dotted and all t’s crossed. There was no white out. There were no eraser marks. No crossed-out letters or whole words darkened out. Nothing was misspelled. She gathered herself before composing each and every sentence, each and every thought.
Her letters would go on for pages, and each and every one of them began with a recap of the weather with the price of corn and soybeans thrown in for good measure – because she was, after all, a farmer, and that was what farmers talked about.
If she were alive today, I know she would be eyeing the gathering storm on the horizon.
Climate change, a long time building, is here. Has been for a while. I suspect we are only getting a glimpse of just how far conditions will erode, of how our current defenses will wilt in the face of extreme heat, rising tides and torrential rains, and that this is what will be served up come morning, noon and night for years to come.
Call it the new norm.
This is not temporary and this is not benign. It is not just some anomaly. This is a world that is experiencing – simultaneously – weather events in the extreme. This is where our carbon-consuming habits have taken us. Current conditions will only worsen no matter how many New Green Deals policymakers pass. What our elected representatives legislate today may push back on the very worst of what is to come – decades from now – but in the here and now, conditions continue to deteriorate. Yes, we must do something, but it will not save us from ourselves in the short term. We waited too long. We doubted and questioned and ridiculed the science.
Climate change was a hoax. Remember?
Well, as of today, various corners of Planet Earth are punch drunk and reeling from the most recent manifestations of a shared climate changed beyond mankind’s control. Parts of Belgium and Germany have been slammed by raging rivers. Landscapes have been reconfigured. In one flooded German town, The Associated Press reported that the ground collapsed under family homes, while in another, floodwaters swept through an assisted living center, killing 12.
Back here in North America, wildfires have spread across a dozen states in the American West as just last week, hundreds of people died of heat in the Northwest where temperatures shot into the 100s – hitting 115 degrees Fahrenheit in some unfortunate U.S. locales.
Lytton, British Columbia, population 300, had seen three days of extreme heat, each breaking a national temperature record. On June 30, the thermometer hit 121.3 degrees and then hours later, the little town sitting alongside the Fraser River in the Canadian Rockies was on fire. A day later, 90 percent of it had been destroyed, burned beyond recognition, wiped off the map.
In the remote otherworldliness of Siberia, where residents endure the coldest winters outside Antarctica, summer temperatures have gone as high as 100 degrees the past couple of years. There, they are fighting forest fires, too, blazes that are thawing what was once permanently frozen ground.
What is clear after watching all of this unfold over just the past two weeks is that the world is wholly unprepared to deal with what we have let out of the bottle.
This is our comeuppance. Even after we discovered that a century of burning carbon fuels pumped greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, we chose to defer. There were too many riches at stake.
And now, there is little doubt that extreme weather events will continue to be more frequent and more intense as a consequence of global warming.
If you think conditions are bad now, wait until the nation’s food supply is disrupted, when the Central Valley in California can no longer grow the fruits and vegetables that we consume on a daily basis because, well, we are low on water and it’s just too damn hot.
Mom would be nervous. And, looking out across the family farm from the vantage point of her kitchen table, she would take out some paper and an ink pen and write a letter – of concern.
