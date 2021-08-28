I do not envy parents of school-aged children with the coronavirus racing around the hallways and classrooms of our schools, with a governor unable to bring himself to issue a mask mandate and local school officials deciding to see how the virus plays out – literally conducting a science experiment with our children as guinea pigs – before making a decision on masking up one way or another.
I would want my kid in school. That’s where they all belong, face-to-face with teachers, shoulder-to-shoulder with their classmates. There are few places better for learning. But I would also want school authorities, including school boards, to whom much trust has been given, to do what is best for all of our kids, and that is to keep them as safe as they can.
To that end, we all know – or should, now that we are 18 months into this pandemic – that vaccines and masks are mitigation measures we should all be taking. This is no secret. If we leave politics out of the equation – not entirely easy these days – and stay focused on the science, as we should with a pandemic that is crippling public health efforts to bring it to an end, it’s just that simple.
Why are we making this so hard?
I would hope that all of my kid’s teachers would see the wisdom in getting vaccinated themselves. To have to explain why makes me question why some of these folks are in the profession.
Seriously.
Listen, I am a big fan of educators. Most do their level best and put in the extra effort to help our children along. Not sure there is a more noble career calling. We can all name teachers throughout our lives who have stood in our corner, cheered us on, given us a nudge, inspired us to do better, to be better, and to have some fun at the same time.
But when I hear that teachers are not getting inoculated and then not masking up? That’s the very definition of double jeopardy. Not only are they asking for trouble from Covid, they are putting their kids at risk, too.
Such was the case at an elementary school in Marin County, California, where, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an unvaccinated elementary schoolteacher infected with the highly contagious delta variant spread the virus to half of the students in a classroom, creating an outbreak that eventually infected 26 people.
Yes, that is me shaking my head side to side.
Even more troubling, that teacher had symptoms but worked two days before getting tested. As a teacher, this one did teacher things, like reading aloud, unmasked, to a class of 24 students – despite rules requiring both students and teachers to wear masks indoors.
So, a serious breakdown in behavior even with a mask mandate in place.
Yes, still shaking my head.
The only solution? Well, other than a Come to Jesus conversation, a shot in the arm, of course.
Because you know what’s coming next and what could have been avoided.
The Covid cases in that California school spread into the community with at least eight parents and siblings of the infected students becoming infected.
Could have been worse, researchers with the CDC said, had it not been for the high vaccination rate – 72 percent – in the community.
Let me give it to you straight. The most important thing that we, the adults in the room, can do to protect our kids, especially those too young to get vaccinated as the California kids were, is to make sure all adults in their lives, including those in the schools, are vaccinated.
I wish it were enough to say just that and say end of story.
But we all know that’s not the way this has played out and the pain and misery of this pandemic certainly are not being quieted and soothed anytime soon. Our state’s positive test rate is above 10 percent for the fourth time in the last six days. Ten more people died from Covid complications just yesterday and 1,611 new cases were reported in the state on Friday pushing the number of active cases to nearly 15,000.
I am not sure why we cannot take a more sensible approach. Why shouldn’t we require our schools to take precautions, up to and including symptom screening, masking, physical distancing where possible and contact tracing?
And, I would add, vaccination.
Do it for the kids.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.