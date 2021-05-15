Instinctively, I reached for a mask on the kitchen counter on my way out the door. We have a box of them, nearly empty, now. And then it occurred to me that I was inoculated, had been for some time, and was informed just the day prior that it was A-OK to go out in public unprotected, as it were. Still, I stuffed the insurance into my sweatshirt pocket, grabbed the car keys, patted my back pocket – yes, I had my wallet – and headed off to the grocery store. I still had time to consider whether I would be wearing the mask inside the store.
I needed fresh fruits – bananas, blueberries and apples – some Dijon mustard and a rub for a pork marinade, a couple prescriptions (getting old comes with compromises), and a few tubes of my preferred toothpaste. I do not like the brand that my significant other uses. So, yeah, a pretty shallow shopping basket but a trip that would take me from one end of the store to the other with a stop or two in between. Certainly, I would encounter human traffic.
Would I be safe?
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance, saying – in its well-informed, medical opinion – that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks or stand six feet apart, indoors or out, with a few exceptions. You live in a busy metropolitan area with public transportation, yes, then you strap on the mask. Going to the grocery store in your own car in Beckley, West Virginia? No, you are fine to leave the mask in the box at home.
But what about them – you know, all of those people who have not bothered to get a vaccination because of reasons real, imagined or lame?
The latest? 38.6 percent of West Virginians are fully vaccinated – better than the U.S. average of 36.7 percent, but still, just a little more than a third? Not even half nearly five months into this effort?
Looking for a silver lining, I googled and saw where 59.4 percent of U.S. residents and 56.2 percent in the Mountain State have had at least one shot – better than nothing, I thought – which was an indication to me, anyway, that those folks would certainly return for their second dose. Wouldn’t they?
Another question: Did the CDC announcement seem to come out of the blue? Were they responding to the science or to irritable voices across the nation that wanted the mask mandate lifted ASAP – if not RIGHT NOW!
Also this: Same mask rule for Beckley as for, say, Arkansas where 28.7 percent of the population had been inoculated? And for Maine, too, with nearly half, 48.2 percent, of its population vaccinated? Does that make any sense whatsoever?
Even the White House seemed caught off guard a bit, getting less than a day’s notice from the CDC.
“The CDC, the doctors and medical experts there, are the ones who determined what this guidance would be based on their own data, and what the timeline would be,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “That was not a decision directed by or made by the White House.”
Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the CDC director, cited two recent findings as significant factors in leading her agency to its decision: Few vaccinated people become infected with the virus, and transmission seems rarer still. Also, the vaccines appear to be effective against all known variants of the coronavirus.
On Friday, the CDC released results from a large study showing that the vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are 94 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness in those who were fully vaccinated, and 82 percent effective even in those only partly vaccinated.
So, yes, one shot is better than nothing.
Take a deep breath and exhale – for some, the first time in over a year.
But here is what that nagging little voice is saying now: Experts estimate that 70 to 90 percent of the total population – adults and children – needs to acquire resistance to the coronavirus to reach herd immunity, when transmission of the virus substantially slows because enough people have been protected through infection or vaccination.
And we, as a county, as a state and as a nation, are nowhere near that threshold.
As such, there will be transmission of the virus, chiefly among the unvaccinated. And the presence of more transmissible virus variants could complicate our progress.
While confirmed cases of Covid-19 are pulling back across the state, so, too, are deaths. This past week, the Department of Health and Human Resources recorded 31 Covid-related fatalities, down from 40 the previous week.
Of those 31 who went to their graves this past week and left families in mourning, there were seven who had not yet reached the ripe old age of 60 – including a 29-year-old. Kind of young to be giving up the ghost, don’t you think?
What are the odds that they were vaccinated?
I left the mask in the car. Sure, the checkout guy still had no clue as to how to wear his mask over his nose without fogging up his glasses, but I was far less irritated this trip. I knew I was safe. I had science on my side.
But what about them?
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.