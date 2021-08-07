As the Delta variant of the coronavirus gains strength in numbers and spreads largely through forests of people where vaccination rates are lowest, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not altering his “what, me worry?” approach. As a result, his state now has more Covid-19 hospitalizations, including for pediatric patients, than anywhere else in the nation.
Good job, governor.
While he has competition from other Republican governors sprinkled across the South, he has become the immovable, stone statue standing to the fore in defiance of common sense strategies to mitigate the deadly effects of this viral disease.
You remember how bad conditions became back in the cold, dark days of January? Well, the Florida of today – still one large retirement community – is topping those numbers of old. The recent virus spike has led to a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations in the Sunshine State, second-highest only to Louisiana.
On Friday, Florida recorded 20,133 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. Its 7-day rolling average spiked to 19,250 cases. For context, on its previous worst statistical day of Jan. 8, Florida racked up 19,530 new cases along with a 7-day rolling average of 19,530.
Let me suggest that Florida and its governor are headed in the wrong direction, and they sure seem to be in a hurry.
Meanwhile, down in the Lone Star State of Texas, its governor, Greg Abbott, is doing about as bad a job as DeSantis in slowing the spread of the Delta variant. Authorities in Austin – the capital city and home to the University of Texas – got around to warning folks on Saturday that the city’s Covid-19 situation had grown desperate. A surge in cases driven by the Delta variant – which, you know, has been well publicized the past several weeks – had overwhelmed local hospitals because, in part, city officials were prevented from issuing mask mandates by order of – wait for it – Abbott.
Impressive work, governor.
Our own Republican governor, Jim Justice, is not doing much of anything but handing out the keys to expensive new toys and million-dollar checks to lucky winners in the state’s pandemic lottery.
It is interesting, though, that the governor apparently has come to the same conclusion. At his pandemic briefings this week, the governor wore his best hang-dog imitation of Babydog, his pooch at the center of the ineffective but expensive marketing strategy to encourage state residents to rush out and get a vaccine.
“We all know how to stop it,” the governor said of the spread of the highly infectious disease. “All we’ve got to do is get vaccinated.”
True, dat.
But there has been no rush of folks, as you may have noticed, to stand in line, roll up a sleeve and take one in the arm for the good of the home team.
The governor, who doesn’t seem to be doing much these days in terms of steering the ship of state, does not appear to have any interest whatsoever in getting out ahead of what could be a rerun of last school year – a miserable failure on so many levels statewide when Covid disrupted in-person instruction on a regular basis, set all school children back in their studies and put much of the high school athletic and extracurricular schedules, fall through spring, on the back shelf.
And yet, on the very edge of a new school year opening up, what does our state’s medical expert have to say?
“As we are looking at the future, we are right now starting to see a much steeper inflection of the Delta variant as it has been spreading and it is now spreading in the open,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus czar and response coordinator.
Marsh went on to warn us all – though maybe he should have been talking directly to the governor – that the state was at a “very high risk to see a set of problems we haven’t seen yet in the pandemic.”
Like what, close down our schools completely? Been there, done that, a year ago spring.
And yet, despite something quite possibly even more terrible, neither he nor the governor could bring themselves to advocate for mask mandates in our schools, leaving the heavy lifting on that contentious issue – but wholly reasonable safety measure – to local school boards and their superintendents.
There will not be a vaccine for kids 12 years old and younger for months. But the governor and our state leading medical expert feel just fine about sending school children back to schools without any protections?
DeSantis? Well, he has shown us all along what not to do in a moment of crisis, most recently bragging on a new state rule that counters local school mask mandates by allowing parents to request private school vouchers if they feel that the requirements amount to “harassment.”
Yes, that’s right. An order to wear a mask for everyone’s safety has now become, in Gov. DeSantis’ strange little world, “harassment.”
Goodness, gracious, people.
No wonder kids don’t trust the adults.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. His email address is dcain@register-herald.com.