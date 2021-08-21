Long about this time every year there is a moment that stops me no matter where I may be, no matter what I may be doing, when a brief but certain snap in the air at dusk catches my knowing attention. A long August shadow gives way to crisp, cooler temps ushering in the season ahead. Humidity beats a hurried retreat to an idling car. It always stops me, arrests my concentration, creating an awakening of the senses as sharp and as tart as a bite of a Granny Smith apple.
All in one telling moment, it is the first good-bye to summer. It manages to clear the head. I will miss summer. But this, in a word, is refreshing.
It has not happened this year. Not yet, but soon.
Local high school football teams begin their run for glory and legendary status in local lore this week. And that, typically, is a pretty good sign that the night air is about to change.
Regionally, Summers County leads the way on Thursday night, hosting PikeView from Mercer County. And then on Friday night, the floodgates open with more games in these hollows than there are fingers on your hand to count.
I wish I could be more upbeat and positive about the prospects of the season ahead, specifically about whether it will run uninterrupted.
But that’s not the way the world is tilting just now, and, quite honestly, too many of the adults in the room are sitting back and watching it all play out – sans mask – not terribly interested in getting up out of their chairs and bending the arc of history in favor of the kids. This will be the third year that this pandemic, not interested in looking for the exit, has disrupted their plans.
These kids have endured much – much more than I ever faced when I was in high school. Although it was decades ago, I do remember Homecoming dances and prom dates, a full slate of games for both football and basketball seasons, concert band and school plays.
I remember hanging out with friends in the bleachers of the school gym after noon lunch, swapping gossip, sharing a laugh.
I came from a small comunity so I know I had people – teachers and parents and administrators – who went out of their way to make sure all the trains ran on time.
You do not have to ask if they would have had their own kids roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against a highly infectious disease because, well, they did.
No questions asked.
They trusted the science.
On Friday, at a pandemic press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said, “We do not have enough data at this time to make a mandate” for masks to be worn in schools.
Which is simply a jawdropping, head-smacking comment – made out loud, in public – coming from a head of government.
Of course there is data. We are practically drowning in it.
But let’s start here: As a story in today’s newspaper points out, complete with data, every one of nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market is seeing explosive growth in the stats that measure and track the prevalence of the virus.
On Friday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported this: There were 8,806 active Covid-19 cases in the state, 10 times more than on July 9, when the number had fallen to 882.
Also, the DHHR said hospitalizations had jumped to 447 from 52 – a 760 percent spike. Of those 447 patients, 57 – or about one in eight – had had a tube jammed down their esophagus so that they might breathe – and live.
There is an avalanche of data being churned out by the DHHR, including daily deaths that now number 3,000, so I am not sure what the governor is talking about or forgetting or intentionally deflecting.
But here is what I do know: Wyoming County is awash in red on the state’s color-coded map. Red is not good. It means that a county has both high transmission rates and a high percentage of positive tests for Covid.
On Friday night, Westside High travels to Wyoming East to play a football game – an important one locally.
It is fair to wonder if the game will get played.
While the governor is straining to see past the trees to find a forest, those kids just want to tee it up.
I am certain we adults are about to wreck a lot of dreams for our kids. And I suspect they will never forget and may never forgive.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.