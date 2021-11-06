OK, is the 2021 election cycle over? Can we all exhale? Is it safe to go out into the public square again? Were there hundreds of thousands – millions? – of fraudulent votes cast in any state? Did ballots emerge mysteriously in the dark of night? Did Hugo Chavez – from the tomb – control voting machines in Virginia? Where is Crazy Uncle Rudy to set this all straight?
Or does that only happen every four years in a general election where, you know, the presidential election is at the center of our political interest?
Or is it only when Donald Trump is involved and he is either losing the popular vote, the electoral vote – or both?
And while I am asking so many questions, a few more: Why should we ever hold elections in an odd-numbered year anyway? I mean, once every other year, in the even years, seems quite enough, don’t you think?
Not that I don’t like voting. Just the opposite. But even the Chicago machine and Glenn Youngkin’s 17-year-old son need a break now and then. Not that I am having trouble keeping track of the year. I mean, you don’t have to keep track. That pot of water is always on the front burner, roiling and boiling and spitting off steam. How can we ever forget to pay attention because, repeat after me, this is the most important election in our collective lifetime.
Except that it usually isn’t.
And that’s where I am. I can only do this every so often with any degree of conviction. Like, every two years seems more than enough. Every year? Please rescue me from that.
Maybe it’s just that I want – need? – a break, a vacation from the constant drone of promises and stump speeches, the redundancy of lies, knowing there are too few principled politicians who will stand true to their bearings, to the core of who they are, even in a political hurricane that is ripping and tearing all that we once recognized into a foreign and unimaginable landscape, where all pronouncements, all shared allegiances of the past are now being dashed and tossed aside, dragging us back to distant troubles rather than moving forward, confidently, toward the sun and fresh breezes.
To correct course in the middle of the storm, their hands on the ship’s wheel, the opportunists change the D or the R behind their name on the ballot, saying they now believe in one shiny new thing when their long public record says something quite different, quite contradictory.
“So what?” they seem to say ever so dismissively.
“The party left me, I did not leave the party,” they read from the lines of those who have gone before.
Doesn’t matter. Just repeat the new reality, they are told. It is an alternative fact, and if you say it enough times, people believe and it becomes the new reality, day becomes night, wrong becomes right, and January 6 happens.
Fact is, there has been no evidence of widespread fraud or other wrongdoing with the 2020 election, despite what the former president bellows from his ship of state. Those claims have been rejected by judges, election officials and Donald Trump’s own attorney general. Regardless, two-thirds of Republicans said Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted two weeks after Biden’s inauguration.
And there he was, ahead of Virginia’s high-profile gubernatorial election, former president Trump, saying he was “not a believer in the integrity of Virginia’s elections, lots of bad things went on, and are going on.”
And then the election happened and Youngkin, the Republican, won. Trump? Not a whisper of fraud.
By all accounts, Tuesday’s elections featured problems typical of an election day – all quickly resolved as is par for the course. There were power outages and technical issues with equipment. In some polling places, too few ballots. In New Jersey, confusion over the reporting of election results circulated on social media.
I have not tired, nor will I, of being profoundly disturbed with those who would wreck our democracy for selfish reason, for personal gain, for greed and avarice. I will not tire, nor should anyone, of being alert to and calling out those trying to dismantle democracy, for they have shown, time and again, they are only concerned with their own designs, their own advancement, their own bank account, their own narratives, with winning the next election, no matter the cost, no matter the victim.
There is no bottom to where they will not go to lie and deceive. And you know what? We must get to work, spending every day countering their lies with truth.
For the time being, I would like to suggest that America, for the good of its soul and sanity, needs to push politics to the side. Either that or we really will be at each other’s throat from here until eternity.
Can we do elections every other year?
I know. Rust never sleeps and cancer cannot be left to metastasize.
Was I supposed to care all that much about the gubernatorial race in Virginia this year – in an odd year on the calendar? Could it have waited until ’22 when we have a bunch of other state races to track?
Yes and no.
But I gotta tell ya, it’s all a bit much at times.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.