If you picked up on Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker being, perhaps, a bit peeved about “a lot of misinformation” regarding lifeguards for city pools, the lack thereof and the readiness of the New River pool to hold water let alone open its gates this summer, well, yes, I was picking up on that, too.
There’s actually a lot of that going on around City Hall these days.
In a story in today’s newspaper, Baker tells reporter Jessica Farrish that, despite a late but earnest push to bring more lifeguard candidates into the certification process, the effort came up short. Way short.
Brian Brown, a local businessman and life-long citizen of Beckley, has been pounding the table – and his personal Facebook page – about the city’s failure to attract enough qualified candidates.
Brown, who has been in some dustups with Mayor Rob Rappold, can be bombastic and unafraid to share his many opinions regarding city governance. In his post about an early June council workshop that he attended, he said he was “saddened to hear the parks and recreation head, share with vigor, her lack of creative problem solving as sufficient to meet the needs of the city.”
Well, now. How was your day, Leslie?
To staff both the smaller Historic Black Knight Municipal Park pool and the New River pool – a considerably larger facility that comes with a water slide, a deeper diving end and a wading pool – Baker would need 10 lifeguards. Right now, she has three – good enough to keep Black Knight open through the summer.
On Saturday, the city hosted pre-requisite testing for those seeking lifeguard certification. Nine applicants showed up – and only one passed the necessary basic fundamentals to enter lifeguard training. American Red Cross needs six students to proceed.
If anyone is surprised with the lack of lifeguards, I’m not sure why. It’s not like this issue suddenly popped up on the radar this month, this year, this decade. And it’s not as though it is a problem specific to Beckley or West Virginia. All across the country, cities, counties, private clubs, public beaches and YMCAs are having difficulty finding enough certified lifeguards to patrol their pools.
Here is a Register-Herald headline from 2017: “New River Park pool’s summer schedule modified due to shortage of lifeguards.”
Back in 2015, when council was discussing the feasibility of repairing and reopening East Park pool, Councilman Tim Berry said he, like other council members, would like to see the pool reopen, too, but acknowledged the extraordinary expense of doing so. And then, tellingly, Berry said this: “We don’t have lifeguards, that’s the biggest issue. We’re struggling for them at New River Park. Private pools are facing similar issues.”
And yet, some folks think this issue has just come to light.
Not so.
Baker, in fact, was sending out warning signals in March of this year.
“We would certainly like to be open,” she told Farrish for a story in reference to both Black Knight and New River pools, “and we’re going to move forward as if we can.”
But?
“There is an issue with lifeguards.”
As in not having enough.
Brown can take some satisfaction in having pushed the city to lower its qualifying lifeguard age from 18 to 16, and in getting the city to pay $12 an hour for the job instead of $10.
But he also may have damaged whatever goodwill he had with any member of the council or city administration – and knowing Brian, I’m pretty sure that concerns him in the least.
He just wanted to rectify a problem, and he was doing it in Brian’s way – loud and proud – trying to provide the city’s kids with a worthy summer diversion.
Nothing wrong with that.
Speaking of being peeved, Mayor Rob Rappold sent a note around to council members and city department heads regarding the contents of a letter to the editor in The Register-Herald this past week written by Danielle Stewart, who chairs the city’s Human Rights Commission, claiming – among other things – that the reason the city wasn’t opening New River pool was just this: “The pool needs significant maintenance, but there is no money available to repair it.”
The mayor, who can be as snooty as any public official, wrote, “Stewart apparently does no research before commencing hours of rambling typing. Unfortunately, most statements made are totally baseless as records prove. Rather than spew numerous false assumptions, I personally invite Stewart to my office and City Hall for the purpose of providing the facts, alleged to be hidden from the public, and the reasons certain sound decisions have been made.”
Regarding the New River pool specifically, the mayor wrote, “Stuart’s comments on the disrepair of the New River Park pool are totally false. A $70,000 repair and professional upgrade was made this past off-season to the water slide. Routine cleaning and annual equipment checklists, fill with water, apply chemicals and … recruit certified lifeguards and the pool is ready to go.”
And that is exactly what Baker and other city officials, past and present, have been saying all along.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. You can write him at dcain@register-herald.com