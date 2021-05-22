I froze, and rejoiced – if only for a few moments, silently and by my lonesome as my significant other and our second son were out running errands. But the online video image was sudden, arresting and joyous. It was of a woman, older, maybe a mom, a grandma, stepping off of her modest home’s short front stoop, dressed in gray slacks and a patterned but otherwise unremarkable blouse, walking down a slender sidewalk crowded by clumps of green grass, cautiously at first as if to find her footing on the uneven surface, with a sense of anticipation, smiling broadly, arms extending, reaching out, picking up her pace, as if to give someone, someone close, now, a hug.
It had been a long time coming.
I remember those – not that I gave up hugging completely during the pandemic. I was just more selective. And, yes, I can be a huggy-type guy, especially with the wife, kids and brothers. The neighborhood dogs rate as do close friends and journalism colleagues – my extended family – with whom so much is shared. The scars are real.
I have been vaccinated for more than a couple of months, now, and the outlook is sunny with only a slight chance of showers. I am confident in the science. I take a look at the Covid-19 stats as recorded both nationally and here in West Virginia and see nothing but ballparks in my future.
My take? Well, I am no epidemiologist, but this pandemic – in my humble opinion – is in full retreat along the road that I am traveling. I send my thanks to all of those brainiac scientists and researchers who developed the vaccines, to the selfless volunteers who helped administer the doses and to all of those people – over 100 million in the U.S., now, with still more stepping in line – who understand the importance of showing up to be inoculated, not just for themselves, but for their neighbor, as well.
Thank you.
And to all of those people who did not have a doctor’s excuse or a deeply held religious objection, neighbors who could have lined up to get a shot and have not?
Well, there is still time. Beyond that, no words.
Despite a rather stubborn spread of that particularly sorry brand of denialism accompanied, in part, by a healthy dose of procrastination, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was reporting on Saturday that the daily average of new coronavirus infections in the United States had fallen below 30,000 – a new low water mark over the past 11 months.
In West Virginia, active cases continue to fall – now below 6,000 compared to over 29,000 back in the bad old days of January.
Would be nice if the daily positive test rate would fall beneath 3 percent, but that seems hopeful, at best, even though other places across the country are doing exactly that. Here? We’re bouncing between 3.5 percent to 6 percent.
An argument could be made by just a glance at the state’s tabulations that West Virginia has been stuck on a statistical plateau for a couple of months, now. On March 22, 195 people were hospitalized for Covid-19 treatment. The following day, the number jumped to more than 200 and has not been south of that mark since. On Friday? 228.
Statistical profiles for the number of patients in intensive care units and those who had to be intubated all show the same trend on the medical charts – down at one time, but back up a bit and drifting sideways.
Another marker, the state’s performance in lining up to get those vaccination shots, is less than stellar. Instead of leading the way as it did in the early going, West Virginia now ranks toward the bottom with slightly less than 40 percent of the entire population inoculated.
Not many people are going to want to pull up stakes to move anywhere with that kind of public response to a pandemic – just in case any of you had an idea about that.
Well, for all of those who have yet to roll up a sleeve? Here is some news you can use: Even as more people receive their vaccines, Covid-19 cases are alive and well but transmitting in an increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population.
A Washington Post study found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot – as if it were those bad old days of January all over again.
Me? I am a lucky guy. Covid death did not pay my family a visit and all of my close friends have survived this year of the pandemic.
But I know that was not everyone’s experience and that we could have been so much further down this road to recovery. Nearly 600,000 people in the U.S. alone have died. Those hugs are gone. Forever.
Listen, do what you will. I’m good. We can never, ever, turn back the hands of the clock. There will be plenty of time for navel gazing. For now, I’m planning on being at the Miners home opener later this week, and I just happen to know – thanks to mapping software – that it is 241.0 miles to PNC Park in Pittsburgh, 311.1 miles to Nationals Park in our nation’s capital, 256.2 miles to Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati and 456 miles to a suburb outside Atlanta where the Braves play – with a whole shopping cart full of minor league parks along the way.
Did I say I was grateful? Well, I am.
