Sports, if you let it, can break your heart. But if you keep it in proper perspective and chose your idols and heroes carefully, if you can avoid having any one game, any outcome, snap your will, if you learn how to put a loss and even a win in its proper place and not let either consume your every waking moment, if you can hold your head high and know that you played the game by the rules, with integrity, and gave it your best shot, well, you will live – and play – another day.
In the space of just a couple of days, all of that sage advice is being put to the test.
My teams lost. Both of them. But that is far from the worst of it.
My teams, my only teams – the Iowa Hawkeyes and the San Francisco Giants – dropped important games. The Hawks lost on Saturday to Purdue in football, 24-7, to poke large and unforgiving holes in their previously undefeated season and lofty national ranking. It’s OK. I had no expectation whatsoever of Iowa winning them all, of finding themselves along the line of scrimmage in the national championship playoffs.
But were my Hawks, as they had been ranked, the No. 2 team in all of college football? No, of course not, and I didn’t need to hear some blowhard on ESPN Radio tell me that. I knew, as did anyone who was paying attention. Yes, the Hawks may have an elite defense, but their offense? Not so elite. In fact, the opposite of that.
The Giants? Well, their story was different. After posting 107 wins in a remarkable season, more wins than any other team in Major League Baseball, they dropped the fifth and deciding game of the National League Divisional Series to their nemesis and longtime rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who just happened to have won the second most games in the regular season – 106.
Were the Giants good enough to play for the World Series this year? Yes, surprisingly, they were. Out of nowhere, this team achieved all year long regardless of what the critics were saying. Vegas had their over/under win total at 75.5 wins at season’s start and, as they piled up wins, sports columnists and baseball experts were predicting their demise – coming soon, we kept hearing. And then that never happened, day after day, one series after another.
But because they ran into the friggin’ Dodgers in the post season, a team so rich in salaries and deep in talent, a team with a dangerous hitter with every at bat, and at every start an intimidating pitcher equipped with a nasty repertoire of pitches that bend the laws of physics, well, that was one game, one hill, San Francisco could not climb.
So while that loss hurt – the Dodgers scored the go-ahead and, ultimately, the winning run in the top of the ninth – in the grand scheme of things, neither loss by my teams, my only teams, is greater than solving world hunger or washing poverty from the face of West Virginia. Had either team won, we would still have a half dozen boil water notices to pay attention to come morning to say nothing of the three Raleigh County residents who, in just the past day as of this writing, died from Covid-19 complications, according to the latest state count.
Not all that many years ago, I know I would have reacted differently to the outcomes of those two games. I would have been mad at the officiating, mad at the play calling, mad at the quarterback who couldn’t complete a pass if his life depended on it, mad at a batter for taking a called third strike and mad at a pitcher who couldn’t hit a strike zone if it was as big as a barn door.
Yes, mad – expending so much energy for no good reason and for outcomes beyond my reach.
I am not sure when the change in me occurred or exactly why. But I am pretty sure sports beat me to the punch and showed me what it was made of.
You do not need a microscope to see the moral mud that coats the inner workings of institutions – of higher learning as well as the professional sports leagues. We should all understand, especially the kids, that we all would do well to choose our idols and heroes not from the dugouts and locker rooms that the overwhelming majority of us will never, ever see or experience, but from a little closer to home. Or, at least, a little more selectively.
Certainly, watching colleges stampede – as we have just recently with the likes of Oklahoma and Texas – from one athletic conference to another, all in pursuit not of partners in academic excellence but to lock up more lucrative TV markets and deals, well, that’s when my cynical side tends to win whatever argument I am having with myself.
When John Gruden, a famous and highly regarded National League Football coach who was also a marquee analyst on ESPN, is exposed – through his own emails – to be a misogynistic and homophobic bigot, well, yeah, that’s when you know that some folks are just a little too full of themselves and need to be excused from the dinner table.
In the grand scheme of things. As the old saying goes, it really is not about if you win or lose, but how you play the game. Play it well and tip your cap to the competitor who plays it better.
But for now and forever, just so you know, I reserve the right to cheer against the Dodgers.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.