I certainly hope that the state Capitol employee who was injured Friday after being struck by a piece of concrete – which fell through a ceiling at the Capitol – is on the mend.
But, boy, the incident serves as an appropriate metaphor for what this crew of lawmakers is – or is not – getting accomplished this session while the people out here in the real world are looking for a few improvements here and there on the heels of an economically devastating pandemic.
What we heard even before the session began was that these legislators would take bold action, pass laws, and build such a monument to a better business that people – some 400,000 over the next 10 years was the esimate, we kid you not – would be falling all over themselves just to pitch a tent.
All reports to the contrary, this did not come out of a comittee studying the legalization of retail marijuana. But it sure sounded like someone was smoking something.
And then we got wind of proposed legislation from the governor that would eliminate the personal income tax, while jacking other consumer taxes, creating new taxes and – breathe deeply – raising taxes on a barrel of beer by some 400 percent.
Let me just say here and now, so that there is no confision, that I am whole-heartedly against that last notion. I do like a cold beer, friend. It is the Irish in me. But I do not want to pay 12 bucks for a pint at Weathered Grounds, and that’s what this kind of hare-brained idea could lead to.
Just when this state’s burgeoning craft beer industry is making a name for itself, the governor comes in and whips the rug out from beneath them.
How is that supposed to help tourism?
Well, yes, never fear, the Legislature has its own personal income tax eliminaton plan – and it is more incremental, a few hundred million dollars in revenue removed from the budget each and every year – with no plan on replacing those dollars. And while our legislators may think we are stupid, we aren’t all that dumb. We do know that if you aren’t replacing revenues, then you better be busy cutting expenses. No word on just what they have in mind as far as what will undergo the knife, but they have shown that they are not entirely fond of public education. WVU and Marshall bean counters may want to start figuring out how they can get by on less – jack tuition! – while the Republicans send more public education dollars to out-of-state private education interests.
Promise Scholarships? Yeah, well, that was a nice idea while it lasted.
Charter schools, these Republicans think, is the saving grace for education in this state.
Either that or they just like stuffing our tax dollars into somebody else’s pants pockets.
Have not heard if there is an infrastructure bill to fix water service or to power up the internet. Haven’t heard any talk about how the local school will be supported so that our kids, who lost a lot of classtime this past year, might be positioned to catch up in the months ahead.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that part of a decrease in coal-fired electricity generation since 2008 is attributable to a 29 percent decrease in coal-fired generating capacity.
No word out of this Legislature as to whether there is support for developing renewable energies in the state.
Not that the sun is setting or anything.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.