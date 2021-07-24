When I bumped into a neighbor in the grocery store parking lot and she quizzed me about if and when we would need to strap on our masks in public places again, my immediate thought was that, yes, I had planned to do just that on this trip but had left my mask at home. And the second thing that came to mind was this: She was not real happy with folks who had gone unvaccinated, and if she was talking about this to me in broad daylight in the middle of a busy grocery store parking lot, then other people elsewhere were talking out loud about the dual threat of Covid-19 transmission and the unvaccinated, too, and, like the virus, that conversation is spreading.
She was not and is not alone.
You don’t have to listen to too many discussions about Covid-19 to know that folks who have been vaccinated are growing tired of the excuses and paper-thin reasons they are hearing from the other side of what appears, on some levels, to be a political divide, even as infection rates accelerate and social activities are dialed back because of it.
Yes, there are some folks with solid medical and religious reasons for refusing vaccinations, but the great majority of those saying no, I believe, just enjoy saying no. Freedom? Give me a break. God forbid if such an attitude had been allowed to dominate the discussion when the nation was rolling out the vaccine for polio. Now, folks who refuse to be vaccinated are only feeding fuel to the fire of Covid-19 courtesy of their behavior and exposure to the more dangerous and highly transmissible Delta variant. And because they tend to run as a tribe, studies tell us, their risk of infection is even greater.
Sooner or later, and I am leaning on sooner, this is going to catch up with a whole bunch of unvaccinated people with some hard and painful truths, and once again society’s capacity to deal medically with each and every patient will be stretched thin – kind of like our patience.
I suppose it is a terrible thing to even think about not feeling particularly concerned about their fate. I mean, they aren’t showing much concern for those who fly in or near their orbits, whether it be at home, at work, at play or at the local grocery store, right? So why should I give a flip?
Well, I do. But, dang, people. There is a whole mess of you who could show a lot more consideration for the welfare of others. We are seven months into having a vaccine. I hope you know that you are looking pretty self-absorbed at this point. Well, this isn’t just about you.
Not sure how many folks are watching the numbers here in West Virginia, but they are worrisome – and, sadly, expected. We all know, or should, that largely rural, poor and Republican states have fewer vaccinated people – as a percentage – than others. In Alabama, for instance, public health officials have seen a 92 percent increase in coronavirus infections and a 72 percent rise in hospitalizations over the past week. Maybe that has something to do with the fact that just one-third of Alabamians are fully vaccinated.
That seemed to catch the attention of that state’s staunchly conservative Republican governor, Kay Ivey, who on Thursday said it was “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks.”
And, here, where we fit the demographics of the state of the unvaccinated to a T, the number of active cases has climbed 50 percent over the past 13 days, reaching 1,324 cases in the Thursday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The number has been above 1,000 for seven consecutive days, slowly but certainly trending upward.
No, the number of cases is highly unlikely to hit the highs of this past January, when we reached above 29,000 active cases. And why is that? Because about half of the state’s population is inoculated – and evidence says those folks, if they should get infected, will suffer only mild symptoms and will not be spending time in the hospital or in an intensive care unit with a breathing tube shoved down their throat. They will live.
The unvaccinated?
Well, I have news for you. There are some who are done with you. For them, time is up to be pandering to this recklessness. They are moving on.
The NFL passed new rules that would force a team to forfeit a game if there is a coronavirus outbreak linked to unvaccinated players. And if that happens? Players won’t get paychecks for those games.
Imagine the conversation between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in those locker rooms.
Across the country, hundreds of colleges and universities, not all private, have drawn the line and said students must be vaccinated before they step on campus.
And yet, the resistance is strong.
According to polling, most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against Covid-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots. Besides, they say, shots probably wouldn’t work against the Delta variant anyway – despite every last shred of evidence to the contrary.
So, this is where we are, America, despite several Republican office holders and conservative cable news personalities urging people just this past week to get vaccinated – after months of intentionally stoking fear and doubt with disinformation and misinformation. That cake, turns out, is fully baked. And as a result, there will be more preventable cases, more preventable hospitalizations and more preventable deaths in the weeks and months ahead.
Good luck out there.
Me? I’m putting the mask back on.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. You can write him at dcain@register-herald.com