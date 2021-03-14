No one ever said our elected representatives – on both sides of the aisle – didn’t know how to spend a taxpayer dollar or two. Sometimes their intentions are well meaning, but the train can run off the tracks all the same.
With a newly minted $1.9 trillion set to be distributed to personal bank accounts and states and federal programs in the coming days, weeks and months, it will be incumbent upon this administration to make sure the dollars are going to and being spent as intended.
And that is a king-size management challenge.
It certainly does take your breath away to consider that, in response to this pandemic, the United States has committed – with both Republican and Democratic votes – to spending nearly $6 trillion in just about a year’s time.
My gut instinct says – with a few notable exceptions early on last year – it has been money needed and well spent.
Consider this: West Virginia lost nearly 30,000 jobs in the restaurant industry alone since last year. That is almost 40 percent of the restaurant workforce.
So, yes, people are hurting, out here in the real world.
But I look forward to seeing the results of this latest round of government intervention, especially as to how it lifts up those who are among our most vulnerable.
Contrary to President Trump’s dismissive assessment of the virus last March, this pandemic didn’t just magically go away. In fact, it is still with us. Friday’s death toll across the country was 1,707 – in one day – and no matter how you slice and dice the statistics, that is just higher than where I thought we would be one year into this crisis. We are closing in on 550,000 deaths overall – and that is a lot of pain and suffering that no amount of federal assistance can counsel or comfort.
This latest round of funding, however, is not just about the pandemic, though there are plenty of dollars there for vaccines, testing, supplies and the like.
But a good piece of the nearly $2 trillion that President Joe Biden signed off on Thursday also addresses a damaged economy and child poverty – long a dark stain on the soul of America.
The $1,400 checks heading out to millions of people’s bank accounts are what most people are talking about – for good reason. But the measures and dollars addressing childhood poverty tend to a need and the bearing of our moral compass.
Sen. Joe Manchin, who dictated – to some degree – what would pass and what would not, is now, like all good Democrats, selling the goods to the American people. Our state’s senior senator goes through some of the details in a contributed column on page 4A today and in a 1A story. There is much there to digest.
He will be joined in this effort by a whole conference of Dems, led by President Biden.
The Biden solution needs to work – on the pandemic, on the economy and on childhood poverty. Key to that is making sure the program is managed well. If it is and projections run true for all the good that this legislation can perform, then the president and his team can cue up an even more aggressive and big-ticketed infrastructure bill that, in large part, will also address climate change.
But first things first – building credibility for being able not only to pass legislation but to manage it once it is in the pipeline.
λλλ
While the rate of deaths in the states to Covid has been cooling, a 9/11 toll comes cumulatively every two days now rather than daily. And while we have passed 530,000 deaths total, the U.S. suffered worse – 675,000 – during the 1918-19 pandemic, which was misnamed the Spanish flu.
But the U.S. has accounted for 1 in 5 deaths worldwide in the current pandemic, according to The Associated Press, compared with 1 in 75 deaths globally by the rough estimates of the pandemic a century ago.
λλλ
If you are reading this, congratulations. You made it through another edition of “Spring Ahead” – the annual grumblefest reserved for losing an hour today to accommodate daylight saving time.
Think on the bright side: At least now the clock in your car is correct.
You’re welcome.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.