Testimony from the federal opioid trial in Charleston the past few weeks – Cabell County and the City of Huntington taking aim at AmerisourceBergen and two other giant drug distributors – is making my stomach turn somersaults from the gathering bile of disgust.
I wasn’t living in West Virginia when the seeds of the opioid crisis were being planted, taking root and being nursed along. Pretty sure I was unaware, living two time zones west, of the degree of the problem here in Central Appalachia. But folks in the office and in the community, as well as raw numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, brought the situation into sharp focus in fairly short order for the new editor of a newspaper serving counties where the overdose death counts led the state as the state led the nation – by wide margins.
This was and remains personal for the people here – victims, survivors and their families.
The most offensive piece of evidence presented so far at trial is a decade-old internal company email, circulating among some morally and ethically bankrupt top executives at AmerisourceBergen, an American drug wholesale company that had $179.6 billion – with a “b” – in revenues in 2019, a top-ten darling of the Fortune 500. Rest assured, the C-Suite execs were taking home handsome salaries. Money does tend to motivate.
As drug overdoses were piling one body bag atop another at the state coroner’s office before being shipped back to the local mortuary for proper funeral preparations, those corporate execs were yucking it up at the expense of the addicted and the dead. The email carried the lyrics of a parody matched to the theme song from “The Beverly Hillbillies” – ridiculing “pillbillies” addicted to OxyContin.
“I don’t know if I read the whole thing,” testified Chris Zimmerman, a senior vice president at AmerisourceBergen. “It was a reflection of the environment at the time.”
Ah, yes, the environment of the time.
Here is what that was like in the office: Zimmerman admitted, despite testifying that he couldn’t remember the content of the email, forwarding it to others – underlings, lobbyists and those at trade groups representing drug distributors – all making money off of the misery of others.
Eric Eyre, awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Investigative Reporting in 2017 for stories on the opioid crisis while reporting for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, has been checking in at the federal courthouse in Charleston these past several weeks and has reported that AmerisourceBergen’s vice president and chief compliance officer, the director of government relations, company managers and investigators all shared or received the email.
“I sent this to you a month ago – nice to see it recirculated,” one of Zimmerman’s minions at AmerisourceBergen wrote under the subject line, “Saw this and had to share it.”
Eyre, who now works for Mountain State Spotlight, reported that in Raleigh County – during “the environment of the time” – AmerisouceBergen sold 30 times more oxycodone tablets in 2011 than it did in 2009.
“The distributor continued to deliver oxycodone to one pharmacy in Beckley, even after reporting to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that the drugstore had placed more than 100 ‘suspicious orders’ for painkillers in one year,” Eyre wrote.
Meanwhile, Wyoming County posted the nation’s highest prescription drug overdose death rate between 2009 and 2014 as its oxycodone deliveries tripled after AmerisourceBergen started supplying a small pharmacy in Oceana.
And we all know what happened across the state’s landscape, in towns large and small. Ask any county commissioner what has happened to the jail bills. Ask parents who brought babies into the world dependent on the drugs. Ask emergency room doctors and nurses and staff, their facilities overrun with people in the throes of an overdose.
Ask your local mortician.
As Eyre has reported, more than 420,000 people fatally overdosed between 2011 and 2018 across the United States. And just last year, 1,275 West Virginians – the largest number on record – died after overdosing on drugs.
AmerisourceBergen execs like Zimmerman, of course, knew what was going on, too. But whatever shred of humanity they had when they first started pushing their pills was quickly sacrificed at the altar of avarice – for company profits and big, fat bonuses.
Of course they profited, regardless of what they say in court.
In about 11 weeks, when this case has run its course, AmerisourceBergen needs to be held responsible – for all of the laughter inside its offices and for all of the death outside.
But not even such a verdict, no matter its monetary size, will mend the damage, cure the babies, bring back the dead or restore the souls of people like Zimmerman.
All of that is lost forever.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.