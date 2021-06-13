I do not spend an inordinate amount of time on Facebook. I say that as if I mean it, newly resolved not to lose hours of my life ever again to cat videos. “Yeah, right,” says my significant other, who is sounding more and more like an annoying newspaper columnist. Well, OK, dear, but not nearly as much as I used to. Proof? Those memories that occasionally pop into your Facebook feed? Yeah, none of those have been from last year. Not for me, anyway.
Well, OK, maybe a couple with one or two more to come.
There were a few pics of the boy and the eldest girl coming home a year ago in late March – he from college, she from the Peace Corps – thanks to the pandemic grinding all activity to dust and shutting down dang near everything nonessential. I have posted pics of them in the kitchen – cooking and talking and getting along. Pretty typical for our kids.
The good news out of this, of course, is that they both made safe passage back home – Shelby by way of Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire, JFK, Charlotte and then Charleston, Dylan in the front seat of his mother’s Ford Explorer.
And there was that quick trip to Chicago last summer with the eldest – helping her settle into her graduate school digs. Shelby found a place along Michigan Avenue in the South Loop. Hers is an efficiency apartment – she’s still there – in the former home of Johnson Publishing Company. There is a jaw-dropping gorgeous view from the rooftop patio with Grant Park across the street and Lake Michigan beyond that. The Chicago Art Museum is five blocks to the left – but closed at the time, a pandemic victim just like all of the fabulous museums and restaurants and bars of one of the more vibrant cities on the face of the planet. I stayed just long enough to make sure she was settled and had all that she needed from the local Target.
There would be no trip to Wrigley, obviously.
While investigating the neighborhood, there was lots of walking, dad and daughter conversations, observations about Chicago architecture, frustration with the slow pace of social progress, a lunch in Millennium Park, a stroll along the lake front, beers and more conversations on that very rooftop overlooking a horizon of blue lake water and – did I say? – there was lots of walking.
And, yes, there were photos – and Facebook posts.
In her time here, she did a running program, worked as a disaster recovery specialist for the SBA, started a nonprofit with three other Peace Corps volunteers, cooked, studied Japanese for a heartbeat and got back into some fulfilling hobbies.
She made me tired just being in her company. I felt like such an underachiever. And as much as I love her, it was good that she moved to Chicago, even during a pandemic. My life could not stand the comparisons much longer.
The lack of noise in Chicago, by the way, that hustle and taxi-cab-blaring bustle of the Windy City? Absent and odd. Unnerving, in fact.
But I did snap a few pics – and posted many – during the holidays when we, like a lot of American families, cheated, welcoming the kids home, sneaking them in under the cover of darkness, for Thanksgiving and Christmas – though Shelby, well, she was sidelined until December by, you guessed it, Covid-19. Thankfully, it was a mild case. A fever, a few aches. And that was it.
But still, an infection and you know how mom and dad worry.
She made it home for Christmas and, along with her younger sister, helped herself to my wine. I have the picture. Not that I mind sharing. And not that she didn’t ask. But, boy, they sure did like my wine.
Oh, yeah. There were a couple pictures of our white Christmas in Beckley. That was pretty, and pretty special. Remember that?
Not much since then, even with the boy being home from college.
But what did I expect? In pandemic-isolation-boring-boy mode, I took my exotic road trips from the living room where I did much of this newspaper work to the kitchen where I spent too much time. I have a witness to that and it is called my waist line. Occasionally, I would decamp for the dining room and set up shop there for a few days – just to break the routine. Only at night, having put the paper to bed from my remote location, did I bother ascending the stairs to the bedroom and master bath.
So, yeah, not an overly busy Facebook timeline this past year, though clearly some memorable times.
I do wonder what next year’s review will reveal. Much more, I hope.
I am counting on the kids making it home for the holidays, and another white Christmas would be a nice touch. I’ll just need to stock up on the wine.
But don’t count on me posting much on Facebook. I am so over that.
“Yeah, right.”
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.