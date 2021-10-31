Have you noticed that every day seems to bring yet another inflection point on one make-or-break policy matter or another, a challenge to our nation’s stomach to climb aboard yet another emotional rollercoaster ride through and around the ups and downs and whoopty doos of public discourse and disagreement – pick a topic. They’re all important, right?
All of this past week we agreed to disagree, we pissed, moaned and bellyached about the size of a budget bill that would appropriate either $3.5 trillion or $1.5 trillion on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Until it was $1.75 trillion. And then $1.8 trillion. And don’t forget the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that the House would not pass until the Senate passed the bigger bill chock full of money to address climate change and the nation’s social safety net. Or was that $1 trillion?
And I think I have discovered what it is that is wearing me out. We cannot make a collective decision – about anything – and so problems are left to fester.
No matter the sum of the myriad parts of that big, old, bad boy budget bill – and, yes, many, many layers – we were either dead set against it, all in favor, wishing for more or going crazy and fear mongering about the far leftward lean of our nation’s policies toward (cue the scary Halloween music, here) Socialism – often confused and conflated with (more scary music) Communism – never mind the monthly Social Security checks getting cashed by folks on both sides of the political aisle.
And then at week’s end, the president flies out to a climate conference overseas – without a vote on the budget bill, without an agreement. Nothing decided. Everything left hanging.
Sen. Joe Manchin, our $700,000 yacht guy with a net worth of an estimated $5 million to $8 million and – no tongue in cheek or sense of irony, but plenty of cake for the poor to eat – stood in the way, attracting media attention, and he said he didn’t want such spending to create “an entitlement society.” And what did he say at the end of a frenetic and furious week of negotiating? Was he for it? Against it? Was he done negotiating? It was all up to the House, he said. But we know it was really up to him – just like he likes it.
And, lord knows this is true, we have more unsolved issues in this country than you can herd into a fairly large-sized barn.
The Republicans – led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito – are clamoring for a solution to our immigration problem along the nation’s southern border, and, yes, there are problems down there, have been for decades, acknowledged by President George Bush, a Republican by standards of a different era, when he proposed the Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act of 2007 – and it floated through the Republican congressional caucus like the proverbial lead balloon.
President Bush – did I mention he was a Republican? – would have provided legal status and a path to citizenship for the approximately 12 million undocumented immigrants residing in the United States. Yes, that’s what he called for. And, now, Capito would never, ever go for that. She is a different kind of Republican, after all.
But Bush’s bill and thinking on immigration was not unlike another “Republican” president, Ronald Reagan.
Reagan, known as “The Great Communicator,” signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act into law in November 1986. And at that signing, he said this: “The legalization provisions in this act will go far to improve the lives of a class of individuals who now must hide in the shadows, without access to many of the benefits of a free and open society. Very soon many of these men and women will be able to step into the sunlight and, ultimately, if they choose, they may become Americans.”
Definitely a different breed of Republican than today’s brood, right?
Well, given that next year is an election year, I’m just guessing that we won’t see anybody take a run at a comprehensive immigration policy, right? So we’ll just leave that boiling on the back burner, yet another issue loking for an answer, for a decision.
Now, this coming week, we have a vaccine that will be distributed widely, a vaccine that protects kids aged 5 to 12 from contracting and spreading Covid-19. Normally, that would be a good thing. No, a great thing.
But these are not normal times, are they?
And, yes, you are right. Very few will get it administered because, well, somewhere as a nation we have lost our collective fortitude to face down deadly diseases with a common bond and commitment to protect one another to say nothing of our youngest, as well as ourselves.
We are self-absorbed and selfish and despite many parents getting fully inoculated via a double dose of Pfizer or Moderna or a single shot of Johnson & Johnson, so many kids will be left unprotected because, suddenly the parents – inoculated – are concerned about the science because they did so well in high school chemistry and biology and can conduct online research with the best of any scientist in any lab.
You see, we can’t even make a decision that benefits all because we are so inward-looking, so self-absorbed, so tribal, so wrong, so screwed.
And so, Covid-19 will remain a thing, this winter and all of next year – when we will still be haggling about – you name it – climate change, immigration, a woman’s right to choose, raising the minimum wage, police reform, expanding Obamacare, expanding universal day care, free college, free community college, etc., etc., etc.
It is wearing me out.
