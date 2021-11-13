I ran into some polling data this past week that confirmed what I had been feeling for a while, now, that we’re all just a few bricks shy of a full load and ready, as a society, to collect our daily dose from Nurse Ratched and go curl up in a corner until this second bout of Know Nothingness in our nation’s history retreats into its dark underworld – sometime in the next decade.
We are quickly losing our ability to say which side is up, which is down, to know the difference between night and day, right and wrong, and whether the First Amendment gives us the freedom – the most overused and abused word in the English language recently – to run into a crowded movie theater and shout, “FIRE!”
Spoiler alert: It does not.
Regardless, sure seems there are lots of folks who are doing just that, metaphorically speaking. I mean, for crying out loud, we are turning our attention to a professional quarterback to get his take on whether vaccines are the way to fight the pandemic.
Really?
And they call us an advanced society.
If I want to learn when and how to throw a pass to a receiver’s back shoulder, yes, Aaron Rodgers would be as good a quarterback to turn to as any. He is, after all, a very good quarterback. Has the stats, the titles, a Super Bowl win. He checks a lot of the boxes – as a football player.
But he does not – I repeat, DOES NOT – have his medical degree. He has never studied medicine and, apparently, has not spent much time studying science, either. He has never served a residency. He does not have qualifications to write a prescription. I have never seen him show up for a press conference following a win with a stethoscope around his neck. And yet when he voices unfounded claims about Covid-19 vaccines, it becomes headline news.
Here’s the big tip-off: When he said he did his own research, he meant to say he read a couple of reports. Maybe more than one. That is reading, not research. Research is done in a lab. Reading? Pretty much anywhere. Even in a lockerroom.
So, anyway, that whole episode this past week helps explain why I put so little stock into anything a professional athlete has to say about much of anything outside their wheelhouse. If I want crazy, I have three brothers I can call or some former high school classmates from west central Iowa.
But, frankly, I have more than enough crazy coming at me from all angles these days. Like this poll. It found that almost 8 in 10 U.S. adults believe or are unsure of at least one false statement about Covid-19.
This is a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) poll, and Kaiser is a highly reputable outfit. So, yes. A little chilling that a whole lot of misinformation – and, in some cases, intentional disinformation – is being served with a spoon and people are standing in the soup line.
The poll also found that 38 percent believe the government is exaggerating the number of Covid-19 deaths, 17 percent believe pregnant women should not get the vaccine and 18 percent believe deaths caused by the vaccine are being hidden by the government.
Cue eerie “Twilight Zone” music.
The survey results, if you hadn’t guessed by now, shine a light on the problem of misinformation in the battle against Covid-19. To hit Covid-19 squarely in the nose, to get it to back up just a little bit, we need to get as many people inoculated as possible, the medical experts say.
But, you know, if some hot shot, like a quarterback or a presidential candidate, shows up on a stage and repeats a lie, time and again, and does so convincingly, somebody, eventually, is going to believe.
And then one somebody becomes a thousand somebodies – even millions – each believing a story fabricated from the start. And then lots of false stories, one after another, a new one each day.
The polling found that belief in Covid-19 misinformation was correlated with both vaccination status and partisanship. Unvaccinated adults and Republicans were much more likely to believe or be unsure about false statements compared to vaccinated adults and Democrats, the Kaiser research found.
Among unvaccinated people, 64 percent believed or were unsure about four or more of the false statements. That was significantly lower among vaccinated people, at 19 percent.
Among Republicans, 46 percent believed or were unsure about four or more false statements, compared to 14 percent among Democrats.
There was also a split based on which news sources people trusted. Less than 20 percent of people who trusted local TV news, NPR, MSNBC, network news, or CNN believed or were unsure of four or more false statements. Among those who trusted Fox News? 36 percent. And among those who trusted Newsmax? Even higher at 46 percent.
Now, when people ask me if Donald Trump will run for president again?
In this environment, why wouldn’t he?
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.